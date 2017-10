Depeche Mode - «Cover Me» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Chorus 1]

I’ve felt better

I’ve been up all night

I can feel it coming

The morning light

The air is so cold here

It’s so hard to breathe

We better take cover

Will you cover me?

[Verse 1]

Way up here with the Northern lights

Beyond you and me

I dreamt of us in another life

One we’ve never reached

[Chorus 2]

You know we’re sinking

We could fade away

I’m not going down

Not today

The air is so cold here

Too cold to see

We have to take cover

Cover me

[Verse 2]

Way up here with the Northern lights

Beyond these broken bars

I pictured us in another life

Where we’re all super stars