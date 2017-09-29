Το επίσημο video clip για το τραγούδι που έφερε στο ίδιο τραγούδι τον David Guetta με τον Justin Bieber κυκλοφορεί.
Η σύμπραξη του David Guetta με τον Justin Bieber στο «2U» αποκτά εικόνα.
Μετά το hit «Light My Body Up» με τη συμμετοχή της Nicki Minaj και του Lil Wayne, ο Γάλλος DJ και μουσικός παραγωγός ανέβασε υψηλότερα τον πήχη και απηύθυνε κάλεσμα στον Καναδό pop star ώστε να φτάσουν μαζί έως την κορυφή.
Για τον Justin Bieber αυτό το τραγούδι ήταν άλλη μία προσθήκη στο μωσαϊκό των συνεργασιών για φέτος, στις οποίες φαίνεται ότι εντόπισε τη «συνταγή της επιτυχίας».
Σε διάστημα δώδεκα μηνών, ο 23χρονος τραγουδιστής ένωσε δυνάμεις με τους Major Lazer (Diplo, Jillionaire, Walshy Fire) και τη MØ στο στο «Cold Water», με τον DJ Snake στο «Let Me Love You», με τον DJ Khaled στο «I’m The One», με τους Luis Fonsi και Daddy Yankee στο «Despacito», με τον David Guetta στην προκειμένη περίπτωση και πρόσφατα με τον BloodPop στο «Friends».
Το «2U» εισήλθε στο Top 10 σε 43 διαφορετικά charts ανά τον κόσμο, συγκεντρώνει 253 εκατομμύρια προβολές στο YouTube και 346 εκατομμύρια streams στο Spotify, ενώ γνώρισε remixes από πολλούς γνωστούς DJs, όπως οι Robin Schulz, Afrojack, Seeb και άλλοι.
Στο αρχικό βίντεο που συνόδευε το «2U» είχαμε απολαύσει των «αγγέλων» της «Victoria’s Secret», τα μοντέλα Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell και Martha Hunt.
Λίγο καιρό αργότερα, ακολουθεί το επίσημο video clip του τραγουδιού, όπου πρωταγωνιστεί ένα ζευγάρι αντί του David Guetta και του Justin Bieber, οι οποίοι δεν εμφανίζονται καθόλου στην οθόνη.
[Verse 1]
No limit in the sky
That I won’t fly for ya
No amount of tears in my eyes
That I won’t cry for ya, oh no
With every breath that I take
I want you to share that air with me
There’s no promise that I won’t keep
I’ll climb a mountain, there’s none too steep
[Chorus]
When it comes to you, there’s no crime
Let’s take both of our souls, and intertwine
When it comes to you, don’t be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you
[Post-Chorus]
Want you to share that
(When it comes to you)
[Verse 2]
Cupid ain’t a lie
Arrow got your name on it, oh yeah
Don’t miss out on a love
And regret yourself on it, oh
Open up your mind, clear your head
Ain’t gotta wake up to an empty bed
Share my life, it’s yours to keep
Now that I give to you all of me, oh
[Chorus]
When it comes to you, there’s no crime
Let’s take both of our souls, and intertwine
When it comes to you, don’t be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you
[Post-Chorus]
Want you to share that
(Share) When it comes to you
Want you to share that
[Chorus]
When it comes to you, there’s no crime
Let’s take both of our souls, and intertwine
When it comes to you, don’t be blind
Watch me speak from my heart
When it comes to you, comes to you