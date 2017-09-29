David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber - «2U» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

No limit in the sky

That I won’t fly for ya

No amount of tears in my eyes

That I won’t cry for ya, oh no

With every breath that I take

I want you to share that air with me

There’s no promise that I won’t keep

I’ll climb a mountain, there’s none too steep

[Chorus]

When it comes to you, there’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls, and intertwine

When it comes to you, don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

[Post-Chorus]

Want you to share that

(When it comes to you)

[Verse 2]

Cupid ain’t a lie

Arrow got your name on it, oh yeah

Don’t miss out on a love

And regret yourself on it, oh

Open up your mind, clear your head

Ain’t gotta wake up to an empty bed

Share my life, it’s yours to keep

Now that I give to you all of me, oh

[Chorus]

When it comes to you, there’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls, and intertwine

When it comes to you, don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you

[Post-Chorus]

Want you to share that

(Share) When it comes to you

Want you to share that

[Chorus]

When it comes to you, there’s no crime

Let’s take both of our souls, and intertwine

When it comes to you, don’t be blind

Watch me speak from my heart

When it comes to you, comes to you