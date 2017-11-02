Δύο μουσικοί παραγωγοί, δύο φωνές, ένα τραγούδι. Ο David Guetta, ο Afrojack, η Charli XCX και ο French Montana μαζί.
Το «Dirty Sexy Money»είναι το ολοκαίνουριο τραγούδι που φέρνει τον David Guetta και τον Afrojack μαζί με την Charli XCX και τον French Montana και είναι ένα… ξεδιάντροπο hit.
Ο David Guetta και η Charli XCX συνομίλησαν μέσω Facetime μαζί με τον ραδιοφωνικό παραγωγό Zane Lowe την Πέμπτη (2/11) και αποκάλυψαν πως έγινε πραγματικότητα αυτή η βιβλική… συνεργασία στο «Dirty Sexy Money».
«Ήμουν στο Λος Άντζελες και δούλευα στο στούντιο, σε μερικά κομμάτια του David βασικά. Είχαμε κάνει μερικά πράγματα εκείνη την ημέρα και έπειτα άκουσα αυτό το τραγούδι και άμεσα συνδέθηκα μαζί του. Έγραφα με τους Noonie Bao και AG Cook και το τραγούδι μου μίλησε αμέσως. Ο David ήρθε στο στούντιο και κάπως έτσι συνδεθήκαμε με αυτό το τραγούδι τόσο σκληρά. Με έκανα να θέλω να αρχίσω ένα πάρτι τώρα αμέσως», σχολιάζει η Charli XCX.
Από την πλευρά τους, οι hitmakers David Guetta και Afrojack διαθέτουν πληθώρα κοινών συνεργασιών στο βιογραφικό τους, συμπεριλαμβανομένου το «Hey Mama» με τη Nicki Minaj το 2015 και το φετινό «Another Life».
Η 25χρονη Βρετανίδα Charli XCX έχει κυκλοφορήσει δύο ολοκληρωμένους δίσκους, με τελευταίο το «Sucker» το 2014. Το μοναδικό single που έχει μοιραστεί φέτος είναι το «Boys».
Ο 33χρονος Αμερικανο-Μαροκινός French Montana γνωρίζει μεγάλη άνοδο στην καριέρα του με το «Unforgettable», που έφτασε στο Νο1 των «Hot R&B/Hip-Hop» και «Rhythmic» τραγουδιών του «Billboard», στο Νο2 του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και στο Νο3 του «Billboard Hot 100».
[Verse 1: Charli XCX]
Woah, woooh
I want you bad, want you bad, want you bad
Saw you in the moonlight
Think you lookin’ fine, want you bad
Got me good, never turn back (oooh)
I make you mine, make you mine, make you mine
Coming for the taking, promise you are wearing the crown
Number one, spin your head around
[Pre-Chorus: Charli XCX]
Woooh, tell me what you want and I can do it to you
I’m a million dollars, make your wishes come true
Calling out you’re, calling out, calling out you’re
Never seen a girl like this before
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You’re not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
[Verse 2: Charli XCX]
Put your skin on my skin, on my skin, on my skin
Love it when we touchin’, love it when we fuckin’, my love
Make you high in a heartbeat, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Charli XCX]
Woooh, tell me what you want and I can do it to you
I’m a million dollars, make your wishes come true
Calling out you’re, calling out, calling out you’re
Never seen a girl like this before
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You’re not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
[Verse 3: French Montana]
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Go on move your body
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Baby move your body
Clap, clap, clap, clap
You ain’t gotta fight it
Clap, clap, clap, clap
What you need, I got it
Louis shoes, cop boots, top down, you
Diamond juice, all I see is you, right now, you
All I want is you, you
Tunnel vision, you, you
All I need is you, I’ma put it on you (you)
[Chorus: Charli XCX]
If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You’re not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up