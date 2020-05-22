David Bowie: Στο φως το σπάνιο video clip για το «Repetition ‘97»

View this post on Instagram

WHEN BOWIE GOT INTO BED WITH LAURA ASHLEY “The paintings are all your own…” On 31st March 1995, the Poole Edwards PR agency announced a forthcoming David Bowie solo exhibition of his art, running from 25 years ago today, 18th April, to 29th April, 1995, at the Gallery in Cork Street, London. This was to be the first solo exhibition of his work and was eventually listed as New Afro Pagan and Work: 1975-1995. The event featured various paintings and sculptures along with two wallpapers that caught the attention of the press, due to the marriage of traditional and new. Here's a bit from the press release… + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + BOWIE AND LAURA ASHLEY CREATE ART WALLPAPER Having designed two highly unusual wallpapers as art exhibits for his first solo exhibition of paintings, drawings sculptures and an installation, David Bowie found himself at a loss as to how to print them. Help came in the most unlikely form of the fashion and home furnishings company, Laura Ashley, providing both the printing expertise and an original floral underlay for Bowie’s designs. The papers will be part of an installation piece titled "District 6" featuring a box made up of African hairdressing advertisement boards. Sections of the papers will also be hung as framed prints. "British Conflicts" features a charcoal portrait of the painter Lucien Freud, inside a Damien Hirst style box. "The Crouch" portrays one of Bowie's charcoal drawings of a Minotaur against a large concrete block. The two wallpapers have been printed in a limited run exclusively for the exhibition. + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + – + Pictured in our montage are the aforementioned wallpapers along with the private view invite and the embossed version of the exhibition catalogue which was sent out with the invites. #BowieArt #BowieAfroPagan