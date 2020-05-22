David Bowie: Στο φως το σπάνιο video clip για το «Repetition ‘97»

Ένας «παραμορφωμένος» David Bowie εμφανίζεται στο video του «Repetition ‘97».
Ένα σπάνιο music video του David Bowie δόθηκε πρόσφατα στη δημοσιότητα.
Ανήμερα της Record Store Day 2020 ήταν προγραμματισμένο να κυκλοφορήσει το LP «ChangesNowBowie».
Η φετινή γιορτή των δισκοπωλείων αναβλήθηκε αρχικά για τις 20 Ιουνίου και έπειτα μεταφέρθηκε οριστικά για το φθινόπωρο, καθώς θα πραγματοποιηθεί σε τρεις ημερομηνίες, ωστόσο το άλμπουμ «ChangesNowBowie» κυκλοφόρησε από τώρα στις πλατφόρμες streaming.
Στο «ChangesNowBowie» περιλαμβάνεται και το «Repetition ‘97», μια εκδοχή του 1997 του ομότιτλου τραγουδιού από το άλμπουμ «Lodger» (1979) του αείμνηστου David Bowie.
Στο music video που συνοδεύει το τραγούδι εμφανίζεται ένας «παραμορφωμένος» David Bowie.
Το βίντεο ετοιμάστηκε από τον Tim Pope κατά τη διάρκεια προβών του Βρετανού καλλιτέχνη στο Χάρτφορντ του Κονέκτικατ την εποχή που είχε κυκλοφορήσει το «Earthling».
«Ο Johnny είναι άντρας / Και είναι μεγαλύτερος από εσένα / Και θα μπορούσε να παντρευτεί την Anne με την μπλε μεταξωτή μπλούζα», τραγουδά ο David Bowie, συνοδεία μιας ακουστικής κιθάρας.
Το «ChangesNowBowie» ηχογραφήθηκε το 1996 από το BBC στις πρόβες του David Bowie για τη συναυλία που θα έδινε στο Madison Square Garden της Νέας Υόρκης προς τιμήν των 50ών γενεθλίων του, στις 8 Ιανουαρίου του 1997.
Οι λιτές εκδοχές (ως επί το πλείστον με ακουστική κιθάρα) του δικού του «Aladdin Sane» και του «White Light / White Heat» των Velvet Underground ηχογραφήθηκαν στα Looking Glass Studios της Νέας Υόρκης το Νοέμβριο του 1996.