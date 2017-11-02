Το «Soul and Cigarette» φέρνει τη θύμηση της δεκαετίας του ’90, μέσα από ένα μοναδικό συνδυασμό του Daniele Luppi και των Parque Courts.
Ο Ιταλός τραγουδιστής και τραγουδοποιός Daniele Luppi, που έχει ως έδρα το Λος Άντζελες των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, κυκλοφορεί το νέο του άλμπουμ, «MILANO».
Όπως και το προηγούμενο LP «Roma», το οποίο ήταν μία συνεργασία με τον Danger Mouse και ξεχώρισαν οι συμμετοχές του Jack White και της Norah Jones, ο νέος δίσκος έγινε και αυτός με τη συμμετοχή πολλών καλλιτεχνών, όπως των Parquet Courts και της Karen O από τους Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Η συνεργασία με τους Parquet Courts στο «Soul and Cigarette» αποτελεί ένα κιθαριστικό pop τραγούδι με ανέμελα φωνητικά που θυμίζει την ακμή που γνώρισε ο ήχος αυτός στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του ’90.
Το τραγούδι είναι ένα αφιέρωμα στην Alda Merini, μία από τις πιο διάσημες ποιήτριες του Μιλάνου και της Ιταλίας.
Τη σκηνοθεσία του video clip έχει επιμεληθεί ο ίδιος ο Daniele Luppi, παρουσιάζοντας εικόνες από έργα τέχνης του Andrew Savage και φωτογραφίες του καλλιτέχνη από το Λος Άντζελες Peter Shire. Μπορείτε να το παρακολουθήστε το παρακάτω.
Το άλμπουμ «MILANO» κυκλοφορεί μέσω της Century Records του Danger Mouse και της Sony Music.
[Verse 1]
Albatross flying again, after twenty years in a cage
Passes over seas, brings a ghost to his knees
Feathers flocking into words on a page
Now I’ve had faith, but I’ve also had doubt
And I’ve seen you slipping slowly in the serpent’s mouth
On nights that never happened
Flights that were abandoned
Cut short like a throat, uninvited to sing
[Pre-Chorus]
As I walked in the street, where you shuffled your shoes
Staring up into windows, sinking down into blues
My soul and cigarette were signing a truce
And it made me feel for a moment or two
[Chorus]
Like a pilgrim in the holy land
Like a pilgrim in the holy land
Like a pilgrim in the holy land
Clapping dirt to a cloud with his hands
[Verse 2]
Lost tongue, do you know where it’s been
Tasting poison and flesh
Dragged back from death, by the calm of a breath
Taking in the fortress of a lover’s caress
Bloodthirsty saint, with the soul of a whore
Dancing in the garden where your babies were born
Feels full of ferina, gentle Proserpina
Weeping nightly as we cling to her storm
[Pre-Chorus]
As I walked in the street, where you shuffled your shoes
Staring up into windows, sinking down into blues
My soul and cigarette were signing a truce
And it made me feel for a moment or two
[Chorus]
Like a pilgrim in the holy land
Like a pilgrim in the holy land
Like a pilgrim in the holy land
Clapping dirt to a cloud with his hands