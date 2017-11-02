Danille Luppi & Parquet Courts - «Soul and Cigarette» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Albatross flying again, after twenty years in a cage

Passes over seas, brings a ghost to his knees

Feathers flocking into words on a page

Now I’ve had faith, but I’ve also had doubt

And I’ve seen you slipping slowly in the serpent’s mouth

On nights that never happened

Flights that were abandoned

Cut short like a throat, uninvited to sing

[Pre-Chorus]

As I walked in the street, where you shuffled your shoes

Staring up into windows, sinking down into blues

My soul and cigarette were signing a truce

And it made me feel for a moment or two

[Chorus]

Like a pilgrim in the holy land

Like a pilgrim in the holy land

Like a pilgrim in the holy land

Clapping dirt to a cloud with his hands

[Verse 2]

Lost tongue, do you know where it’s been

Tasting poison and flesh

Dragged back from death, by the calm of a breath

Taking in the fortress of a lover’s caress

Bloodthirsty saint, with the soul of a whore

Dancing in the garden where your babies were born

Feels full of ferina, gentle Proserpina

Weeping nightly as we cling to her storm

[Pre-Chorus]

As I walked in the street, where you shuffled your shoes

Staring up into windows, sinking down into blues

My soul and cigarette were signing a truce

And it made me feel for a moment or two

[Chorus]

Like a pilgrim in the holy land

Like a pilgrim in the holy land

Like a pilgrim in the holy land

Clapping dirt to a cloud with his hands