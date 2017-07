I am heart broken today ….. please don't erase our progress! We've come so far! For our transgender friends who need someone to talk to , don't hesitate to reach out to @translifeline ! They are apart of the @happyhippiefdn family and will take amazing care of u!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:54am PDT