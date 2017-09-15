Craig David - Heartline | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Mmm, yeah

No, no, yeah

Been lookin’ for you in all the wrong places

But I don’t go there no more

Every night seein’ all the same faces

But I ain’t seen you before

I don’t even know you, know you, know you

But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you

I put my lifeline in your hands (lifeline in your hands)

I already know it’s over, over

Never fightin’ you again, no sir

What I got to lose, I will take a chance

Girl I’m not afraid in runnin’ away tonight though

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

All my friends think I’m crazy, maybe I’ve lost my mind, but

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

For you

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

Didn’t come in lookin’ for a situation

But who woulda thought?

I’d be breakin’ every rule I ever made, but

Guess it’s a good time to start

I don’t even know you, know you, know you

But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you

I put my lifeline in your hands (lifeline in your hands)

I already know it’s over, over

Never fightin’ you again, no sir

What I got to lose, I will take a chance

Girl I’m not afraid in runnin’ away tonight though

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

All my friends think I’m crazy, maybe I’ve lost my mind, but

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

For you

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

Girl, your body’s callin’

Girl, I’m goin’ all in

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

And all the stars allignin’

Just like perfect timin’

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for

You, oh no

I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you

For you

I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for