Ο τραγουδιστής κυκλοφόρησε το single «Heartline» και ετοιμάζεται για περιοδεία
Το νέο single του Craig David έχει τίτλο «Heartline» και είναι το πρώτο από το «The Time Is Now», το νέο του άλμπουμ – γεμάτο μεγάλες συνεργασίες, από τους Bastille μέχρι τον Kaytranada – θα κυκλοφορήσει τον Ιανουάριο του 2018. Πέρασε μόλις ένας χρόνος από το «Following My Intuition», το άλμπουμ της επιστροφής του που τον έφερε στην κορυφή των chart και στο πάλκο του Pyramid Stage στο Glastonbury.
«Τα τελευταία χρόνια, κατάλαβα ότι η ζωή μπορεί να αλλάξει ξαφνικά», είπε για την επιστροφή του στην επιτυχία. «Είμαι ευγνώμων σε όλους, μπορώ ακόμα να κάνω αυτό που αγαπώ περισσότερο στον κόσμο. Βρήκα την ίδια μαγεία που ένιωσα σαν παιδί και όλο το νέο άλμπουμ μιλάει για αυτά τα συναισθήματα. Ακόμη και όταν τα πράγματα δεν πάνε προς τη σωστή κατεύθυνση, υπάρχει κάτι που θα μάθεις». Μπορείτε να ακούσετε το νέο single στον player πάνω.
Σας αρέσει;
Mmm, yeah
No, no, yeah
Been lookin’ for you in all the wrong places
But I don’t go there no more
Every night seein’ all the same faces
But I ain’t seen you before
I don’t even know you, know you, know you
But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you
I put my lifeline in your hands (lifeline in your hands)
I already know it’s over, over
Never fightin’ you again, no sir
What I got to lose, I will take a chance
Girl I’m not afraid in runnin’ away tonight though
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
All my friends think I’m crazy, maybe I’ve lost my mind, but
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for
You
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
For you
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for
Didn’t come in lookin’ for a situation
But who woulda thought?
I’d be breakin’ every rule I ever made, but
Guess it’s a good time to start
I don’t even know you, know you, know you
But girl, I think I love you, love you, love you
I put my lifeline in your hands (lifeline in your hands)
I already know it’s over, over
Never fightin’ you again, no sir
What I got to lose, I will take a chance
Girl I’m not afraid in runnin’ away tonight though
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
All my friends think I’m crazy, maybe I’ve lost my mind, but
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for
You
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
For you
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for
Girl, your body’s callin’
Girl, I’m goin’ all in
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
And all the stars allignin’
Just like perfect timin’
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for
You, oh no
I put my heart on the line for you, I put my heart on the line for you
For you
I put my heart on the line for you, my heart on the line for