CNCO & Little Mix - «Reggaetón Lento» (remix) | Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body

I know it’s crazy, but I feel like you could be

The one that I’ve been chasing in my dreams

Boy, I can see you’re looking at me like you want it

Oh, usually I’m like, «Whatever,» but tonight

The way you moving got me, «Where am I?»

[Chorus]

It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I’m like «Bailemos» hey

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: «Bailemos?» hey

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go

[Verse 2]

Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now

See there’s nobody in here that comes close to you, no

Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste

Come muévete, muévete, muévete

Our bodies on fire, with full of desire

If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher

And to all the ladies around the world

Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete

[Chorus]

It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I’m like «Bailemos» (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: «Bailemos?» (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go

[Bridge]

Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)

I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)

This ain’t stopping, baby, ’til I say so

Come get, come get some more

[Verse 3]

Boy, I wish that this could last forever

‘Cause every second by your side is heaven

Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh

I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter

Loving made me sick, made me sick, you’re my doctor

Don’t you know you’re playing with fire tonight

Can we get it right here one more time

[Chorus]

It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I’m like «Bailemos» (hey)

La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: «Bailemos?» (hey)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Closer, baby, let go

[Chorus]

Yo sólo la miré y me gustó

Me pegué y la invité: “Bailemos, eh?”

La noche está para un reggaetón lento

De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo

It started when I looked in her eyes

I got close and I’m like, «Bailemos» (eh)

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let go

[Post-Chorus]

Muévete, muévete

Báilalo, báilalo

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Let’s get a little closer, slow the tempo

Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)

Drop it low, drop it low

So now we dancing un reggaetón lento

Just get a little closer, baby, let’s go