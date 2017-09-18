Πέντε αγόρια, τέσσερα κορίτσια, δύο συγκροτήματα, μία επιτυχία. Οι CNCO συμπράττουν με τις Little Mix για το remix του λάτιν hit «Reggaetón Lento».
Οι Little Mix, ένα από τα δημοφιλέστερα γυναικεία συγκροτήματα των τελευταίων ετών, διασταυρώνονται με τους CNCO, το καλύτερο νέο λάτιν boy band και το αποτέλεσμα είναι άκρως εκρηκτικό.
Τα δύο γκρουπ διαθέτουν συνδετικό κρίκο τον Simon Cowell. Οι CNCO αναδείχθηκαν νικητές στην πρώτη σεζόν του λάτιν μουσικού reality «La Banda» το 2015. Αντίστοιχα, οι Little Mix είχαν κερδίσει τον όγδοο κύκλο του βρετανικού «The X Factor» το 2011, παραμένοντας έως σήμερα το μοναδικό σχήμα που έχει νικήσει στο διάσημο talent show. Και στις δύο περιπτώσεις παραγωγός ήταν ο 57χρονος σήμερα Βρετανός.
Το «Reggaetón Lento» (Bailemos) προέρχεται από τον παρθενικό δίσκο των CNCO, το «Primera Cita» (No1 στο «Latin Pop» και «Top Latin» chart του «Billboard») και είναι ήδη μεγάλη επιτυχία σε όλες τις χώρες της Λατινικής Αμερικής, όπως και στην Ισπανία.
Με το συγκεκριμένο τραγούδι τα πέντε νεαρά αγόρια έγιναν το πρώτο boy band που έφτασαν και ξεπέρασαν το ένα δισεκατομμύριο προβολών στο YouTube.
Ακολουθώντας την τακτική που έχει γίνει τάση φέτος, οι CNCO συμπράττουν με τις Little Mix για το δίγλωσσο remix του «Reggaetón Lento», ώστε να μεταφέρουν την εξαιρετική επιτυχία που σημειώνει στις υπόλοιπες χώρες της υφηλίου.
Η νέα εκδοχή του «Reggaetón Lento» διακατέχεται από τις φωνητικές αρμονίες, το χάρισμα και τις χορογραφίες των δύο συγκροτημάτων, τα οποία ενώνονται για πρώτη φορά, προσφέροντας ένα απολαυστικό και φλογερό θέαμα.
[Verse 1]
Boy, I can see the way you dancing, move that body
I know it’s crazy, but I feel like you could be
The one that I’ve been chasing in my dreams
Boy, I can see you’re looking at me like you want it
Oh, usually I’m like, «Whatever,» but tonight
The way you moving got me, «Where am I?»
[Chorus]
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I’m like «Bailemos» hey
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: «Bailemos?» hey
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
[Verse 2]
Excuse me baby boy, just had to dance with you now
See there’s nobody in here that comes close to you, no
Your hands are on my waist, my lips you wanna taste
Come muévete, muévete, muévete
Our bodies on fire, with full of desire
If you feel what I feel, throw your hands up higher
And to all the ladies around the world
Go ahead and muévete, muévete, muévete
[Chorus]
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I’m like «Bailemos» (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: «Bailemos?» (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
[Bridge]
Do you know I like you when I take you to the floor (the floor)
I know you like this reggaetón lento (lento)
This ain’t stopping, baby, ’til I say so
Come get, come get some more
[Verse 3]
Boy, I wish that this could last forever
‘Cause every second by your side is heaven
Oh, come give me that, give me that boom, boom, boom, oh
I tell you, baby, you, baby, you get me hotter
Loving made me sick, made me sick, you’re my doctor
Don’t you know you’re playing with fire tonight
Can we get it right here one more time
[Chorus]
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I’m like «Bailemos» (hey)
La noche está para un reggaetón lento (ehe)
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo (ooh)
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: «Bailemos?» (hey)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Closer, baby, let go
[Chorus]
Yo sólo la miré y me gustó
Me pegué y la invité: “Bailemos, eh?”
La noche está para un reggaetón lento
De esos que no se bailan hace tiempo
It started when I looked in her eyes
I got close and I’m like, «Bailemos» (eh)
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let go
[Post-Chorus]
Muévete, muévete
Báilalo, báilalo
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Let’s get a little closer, slow the tempo
Muévete, muévete (just dance with me now)
Drop it low, drop it low
So now we dancing un reggaetón lento
Just get a little closer, baby, let’s go
Για τις Little Mix, η συμμετοχή στο remix του «Reggaetón Lento» σηματοδοτεί την πρώτη κυκλοφορία τους ύστερα από το τέταρτο άλμπουμ τους, «Glory Days» (2016) με τις επιτυχίες «Shout Out To My Ex», «No More Sad Songs». «Touch» και «Power».
Με τις ηλικίες τους να κυμαίνονται από τα 15 έως τα 20 έτη, τα μέλη των CNCO είναι ο Cristopher από το Εκουαδόρ, ο Erick Brian από την Κούβα, ο Joel από το Μεξικό, ο Zabdiel από το Πουέρτο Ρίκο και ο Richard από τη Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία.