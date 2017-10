Clean Bandit ft. Julia Michaels - «I Miss You» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I know you’re out in Cabo

Hanging with your brother

Wishin’ that I was your bottle

So I could be close to your lips again

I know you didn’t call your parents and tell ’em that we ended

‘Cause you know that they’d be offended

Did you not want to tell ’em it’s the end?

[Pre-Chorus]

And I know we’re not supposed to talk

But I’m getting ahead of myself

I get scared when we’re not

‘Cause I’m scared you’re with somebody else

So, I guess that it’s gone

And I just keep lying to myself

Oh, I can’t believe it, I…

[Chorus]

I miss you, yeah, I miss you

I miss you, yeah, I miss you, oh, I do

I miss you, yeah, I miss you

Though I’m tryin’ not to right now

[Verse 2]

You weren’t a fan of pictures

So I hardly ever took ’em

Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom

So that way I can’t forget your skin

So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself of how good it is, or was

[Pre-Chorus]

And I know we’re not supposed to talk

But I’m getting ahead of myself

I get scared when we’re not

‘Cause I’m scared you’re with somebody else

So, I guess that it’s gone

And I just keep lying to myself

Oh, I can’t believe it, I…

[Chorus]

I miss you, yeah, I miss you

I miss you, yeah, I miss you, oh, I do

I miss you, yeah, I miss you

Though I’m tryin’ not to right now

[Bridge]

So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself of how good it is

Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex

Minus the tears

Just to remind myself of how good it is, or was

‘Cause I…

[Chorus]

I miss you, yeah, I miss you

I miss you, yeah, I miss you, oh, I do

I miss you, yeah, I miss you

Though I’m tryin’ not to right now

I can’t help it, I just…

Though I’m tryin’ not to right now

I can’t help it, I just…