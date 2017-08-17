Χρώμα και χορός κυριαρχούν στο video clip για το νέο single του Chris Brown που μόλις κυκλοφόρησε.
Λίγο μετά την ανακοίνωση της κυκλοφορίας του άλμπουμ «Heartbreak On A Full Moon» για το ερχόμενο φθινόπωρο, ο Chris Brown φέρνει το video clip για το καινούριο του single, το «Questions».
Καλυμμένος από νέον φώτα, ο «Breezy» επιδεικνύει τις -πάντα άψογες- χορευτικές κινήσεις του σε όλο το μουσικό βίντεο, είτε χορεύει μόνος του είτε με μία ομάδα γυναικών ή ανδρών σε διάφορους πολύχρωμους συνδυασμούς.
Εάν σας θυμίζει κάτι οικείο το uptempo dancehall τραγούδι, είναι επειδή χρησιμοποιεί samples από το hit «Turn Me On», το πρώτο single του Kevin Lyttle που κυκλοφόρησε το 2004.
Το «Questions» είναι το πιο πρόσφατο single από τον έβδομο προσωπικό δίσκο του Chris Brown που ονομάζεται «Heartbreak On A Full Moon» και θα γίνει διαθέσιμο στις 31 Οκτωβρίου από την RCA Records / Sony Music, την ημέρα εορτασμού του Halloween στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και σε άλλες χώρες του κόσμου.
Το «Heartbreak On A Full Moon» θα είναι ένα διπλό άλμπουμ που θα περιέχει σαράντα(!) συνολικά τραγούδια.
[Intro]
Oh, you deal with
[Verse 1]
From the moment you was dancing in the party, pushing all on me
Giving everything, you’re giving everything tonight
And if you thought you could get away from me and get away from me
Girl, just take your time (time, time), you’re coming home with me tonight
[Chorus]
Girl, I got a question for ya
Can I get an answer?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, I got a question for ya
Can I get an answer?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 2]
She only love me ’cause I’m dangerous (dangerous, oh yeah)
That pum pum something like angel dust (angel dust, some’)
Girl, let me hold ya, put mi ting all around ya
Make me feel like I own ya, kill the poon like a warrior, get that pum like
[Chorus]
Girl, I got a question for ya (I got)
Can I get an answer? (An answer)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Girl, I got a question for ya (girl, I got)
Can I get an answer? (Can I get an answer?)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (oh woah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Bridge]
Let me hold you
Come caress my body
You got me going crazy
You turn me on, turn me on
Baby, let me love you
Put your arms around me
You got me going crazy
You turn me on, turn me on, yeah
[Chorus]
Girl, I got a question for ya
Can I get an answer?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah)
Girl, I got a question for ya (oh)
Can I get an answer?
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (woo, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah