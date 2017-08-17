Chris Brown - «Questions» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Oh, you deal with

[Verse 1]

From the moment you was dancing in the party, pushing all on me

Giving everything, you’re giving everything tonight

And if you thought you could get away from me and get away from me

Girl, just take your time (time, time), you’re coming home with me tonight

[Chorus]

Girl, I got a question for ya

Can I get an answer?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, I got a question for ya

Can I get an answer?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 2]

She only love me ’cause I’m dangerous (dangerous, oh yeah)

That pum pum something like angel dust (angel dust, some’)

Girl, let me hold ya, put mi ting all around ya

Make me feel like I own ya, kill the poon like a warrior, get that pum like

[Chorus]

Girl, I got a question for ya (I got)

Can I get an answer? (An answer)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Girl, I got a question for ya (girl, I got)

Can I get an answer? (Can I get an answer?)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (oh woah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Bridge]

Let me hold you

Come caress my body

You got me going crazy

You turn me on, turn me on

Baby, let me love you

Put your arms around me

You got me going crazy

You turn me on, turn me on, yeah

[Chorus]

Girl, I got a question for ya

Can I get an answer?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah)

Girl, I got a question for ya (oh)

Can I get an answer?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (woo, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah