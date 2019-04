Cheat Codes & Kaskade - Be The One | Lyrics

[Verse]

I wanna be the one to keep you up at night

I wanna be the one

I wanna be the one to make you feel alive

I wanna be the one

I wanna kiss you underneath the Northern Lights

I wanna be the one, yeah

I wanna be the one to make you fall in love

I wanna be the one, wanna be the one

[Pre-Drop]

I wanna be the one, wanna be the one

Wanna be the one, wanna be the one

I wanna be the one, wanna be the one

Wanna be the one, wanna be the one

Wanna be the

[Drop]

One

Drop it

I wanna bet he one