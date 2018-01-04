Ο Charlie Puth αναβάλλει την κυκλοφορία του νέου άλμπουμ του και μας «γλυκαίνει» με ένα καινούριο και αρκετά ατμοσφαιρικό τραγούδι.
Το τρίτο single από τον επερχόμενο δίσκο του παρουσιάζει ο Charlie Puth, σε συνεργασία με τους Boyz II Men.
Ο Αμερικανός τραγουδιστής – τραγουδοποιός επρόκειτο να μοιραστεί σε λίγες ημέρες το δεύτερο προσωπικό άλμπουμ του με το γενικό τίτλο «Voicenotes», όμως η κυκλοφορία του αναβάλλεται, όπως ανακοίνωσε μέσω Twitter:
«Έχω καλά και κακά νέα. Τα κακά νέα είναι ότι πρέπει να μεταφέρω την ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας του άλμπουμ. Κάνω όλη την παραγωγή μόνος μου και με αυτό συνεπάγεται πολλή δουλειά και κατά τη γνώμη μου, το άλμπουμ δεν είναι ακόμα τέλειο. Ωστόσο, θα βγει φέτος και σύντομα», εξήγησε.
So I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that I have to push the album release date. I’m producing this album all myself and with that comes a lot of work, and in my opinion, the album is not perfect yet. However, it will still come out this year, and soon.
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 4, 2018
Μέχρι σήμερα, ο διάδοχος του «Nine Track Mind» μας έχει φέρει σε επαφή με δύο τραγούδια.
Το «Attention» μετρά πάνω 730 εκατ. προβολες αθροιστικά στο YouTube και 573 εκατ. streams στο Spotify, ενώ εμφανίστηκε στο Top 5 του αμερικανικού «Billboard Hot 100» και κατέκτησε το Νο1 στην «Adult Top 40» και στη «Mainstream Top 40» κατάταξη.
Το «How Long» έχει συγκεντρώσει 200 εκατομμύρια προβολές σε δύο μήνες στο YouTube και 160 εκατομμύρια streams αντίστοιχα στο Spotify.
Charlie Puth και French Montana φέρνουν το remix του «How Long»
Και τα δύο τραγούδια εντοπίζονται αυτή τη στιγμή στις υψηλότερες θέσεις που έχουν βρεθεί στο Top 20 του διεθνούς Airplay Chart στην Ελλάδα: Το «Attention» είναι στο Νο6 και το «How Long» στο Νο15.
Το επόμενο single που κυκλοφορεί από το «Voicenotes» είναι το ατμοσφαιρικό «If You Leave Me Now», όπου ο Charlie Puth συναντά το R&B συγκρότημα των Boyz II Men, το οποίο γνώρισε επιτυχία τη δεκαετία του 1990 χάρη σε συναισθηματικές μπαλάντες και a cappella αρμονίες.
[Verse 1]
No, this is not goodbye
I swear that I’m gonna change
No, baby please don’t cry
It doesn’t have to end this way
[Chorus]
‘Cause when I think of all the nights I’ll be alone
I get terrified
Please don’t say goodbye
‘Cause girl, if you leave me now
If you give it up and just walk right out
You will take the biggest part of me
And all the things that I believe
Baby if you leave me now (yeah)
[Verse 2]
When did we lose our way?
My whole world was unravelling
And girls driving me insane
There’s no road for the travelling
[Chorus]
When I think of all the nights you’re gone
I get terrified
Please don’t say goodbye
‘Cause girl, if you leave me now
If you give it up and just walk right out (oh)
You will take the biggest part of me
And all the things that I believe
Baby if you leave me now
Baby if you leave me now
[Bridge]
All I can promise if we parted (parted)
And if you left me brokenhearted
Every single night I’ll think about you with someone else
[Chorus]
Baby if you leave me
Baby if you leave me now
If you give it up and just walk right out (oh)
You will take the biggest part of me
And all the things that I believe
Baby if you leave me now
Oh girl, if you leave me now
If you give it up and just walk right out (oh)
You will take the biggest part of me
And all the things that I believe
Baby if you leave me now
Baby if you leave me now