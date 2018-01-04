Charlie Puth - «If You Leave Me Now» ft. Boyz II Men (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

No, this is not goodbye

I swear that I’m gonna change

No, baby please don’t cry

It doesn’t have to end this way

[Chorus]

‘Cause when I think of all the nights I’ll be alone

I get terrified

Please don’t say goodbye

‘Cause girl, if you leave me now

If you give it up and just walk right out

You will take the biggest part of me

And all the things that I believe

Baby if you leave me now (yeah)

[Verse 2]

When did we lose our way?

My whole world was unravelling

And girls driving me insane

There’s no road for the travelling

[Chorus]

When I think of all the nights you’re gone

I get terrified

Please don’t say goodbye

‘Cause girl, if you leave me now

If you give it up and just walk right out (oh)

You will take the biggest part of me

And all the things that I believe

Baby if you leave me now

Baby if you leave me now

[Bridge]

All I can promise if we parted (parted)

And if you left me brokenhearted

Every single night I’ll think about you with someone else

[Chorus]

Baby if you leave me

Baby if you leave me now

If you give it up and just walk right out (oh)

You will take the biggest part of me

And all the things that I believe

Baby if you leave me now

Oh girl, if you leave me now

If you give it up and just walk right out (oh)

You will take the biggest part of me

And all the things that I believe

Baby if you leave me now

Baby if you leave me now