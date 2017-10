Charlie Puth - «Attention» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Alright

Ooh, yeah

[Verse 1]

I’ll admit, I was wrong

What else can I say, girl?

Can’t you break my head and not my heart?

I was drunk, I was gone, that don’t make it right but

I promise there were no feelings involved, mmm

[Pre-Chorus]

She said «Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?» Yeah

She said «Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know»

[Chorus]

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been creepin’ ’round on me

While you’re callin’ me baby

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby

[Refrain]

Ooo-oh, yeah

Ooo-oh, encore

Oooh-ooh-oh

[Verse 2]

I’ll admit, it’s my fault

But you gotta believe me

When I say it only happened once, hmm

I tried and I tried, but you’ll never see that

You’re the only I wanna love, oh, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

She said «Boy, tell me honestly (honestly)

Was it real or just for show?» (real or just for show)

She said «Save your apologies (apologies, yeah)

Baby, I just gotta know»

[Chorus]

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been creepin’ ’round on me (on me)

While you’re callin’ me baby (baby)

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby (baby)

[Refrain]

Ooo-oh, yeah

Ooo-oh, encore

Oooh-ooh-oh

How long has this been going on, baby?

Ooo-oh, yeah

Ooo-oh, you gotta go tell me now

Oooh-ooh-oh

La la, la la

[Bridge]

She said «Boy, tell me honestly

Was it real or just for show?» Yeah

She said «Save your apologies

Baby, I just gotta know»

[Outro]

How long has this been going on? (on, on)

You’ve been creepin’ ’round on me (on me)

While you’re callin’ me baby (baby)

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby

(Ooo-oh, yeah)

How long has this been goin’ on?

(Ooh, encore)

You’ve been creepin’ ’round on me

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

How long has it been goin’ on, baby? Oh

(Ooo-oh)

How long has this been goin’ on?

(Ooh, encore)

(You gotta go tell me now)

(Oooh-ooh-oh)

You’ve been actin’ so shady (shady)

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby