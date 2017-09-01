Charlie Puth - «Attention» ft. Kyle (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Mh, who knew it

I’d have to see you as a threat

Now I just wanna see you less

MTV, I’ll be on the Next, uh

Yeah, I ain’t try to place no blame, ooh

Everything my mom said came, true (my mom said came)

She said we’d be better off friends

Now that would make no sense, mhmm

[Verse 1]

You’ve been runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round

Throwin’ that dirt all on my name

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d

Call you up

You’ve been going ’round, going ’round, going ’round

Every party in LA

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d

Be at one, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine, ooh

And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect?

But you’re not coming home with me tonight

[Chorus]

You just want attention, you don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you, oh

[Verse 2]

You’ve been runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round

Throwin’ that dirt all on my name

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d

Call you up

Baby, now that we’re, now that we’re, now that we’re

Right here standin’ face to face

You already know, ‘ready know, ‘ready know

That you won, oh

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine, ooh

And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect? (oh baby)

But you’re not coming home with me tonight, oh no

[Chorus]

You just want attention, you don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new (someone new)

Yeah, you just want attention (oh), I knew from the start (the start)

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you (over you), oh

[Bridge]

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh?

[Verse 3]

Psh

Yeah, well I guess, uh

You ain’t been functioning at your best, uh (yep)

Searchin’ for attention in my mentions (yep)

Like talking shit’s the only way to get some, nope (hahaha)

But you can try

Trust me, baby, you ain’t gon’ be gettin’ none of mine

Other niggas maybe but I’m a different design

‘Lotta suckers ask so I know you’re doin’ fine, yeah (know you’re doin’ fine, yeah)

[Chorus]

You just want attention, you don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you, oh (over you)

[Outro]

What are you doin’ to me? (Hey)

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’, love?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (Yeah, you just want attention)

What are you doin’ to me? (I knew from the start)

What are you doin’ huh? (You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh?