Την προσοχή του κοινού τράβηξε ξανά ο Charlie Puth, αυτή τη φορά με το «Attention» που τώρα ανανεώνεται.
Ο Charlie Puth ανανεώνει τη νέα επιτυχία του «Attention», καλώντας τον Kyle να πάρει μέρος στο επίσημο remix.
Μετά τη διεθνή επιτυχία που γνώρισε η συνεργασία του με τη Selena Gomez στο «We Don’t Talk Anymore», ένα τραγούδι από τον παρθενικό δίσκο του με γενικό τίτλο «Nine Track Mind», ο Αμερικανός τραγουδιστής έχει προχωρήσει στο επόμενο κεφάλαιο.
Το δεύτερο ολοκληρωμένο άλμπουμ του Charlie Puth έχει τον τίτλο «Voice Notes», από την εφαρμογή στο κινητό τηλέφωνό του στο οποίο έγραψε τα τραγούδια και προγραμματίζεται να κυκλοφορήσει το τελευταίο τρίμηνο του έτους από την Atlantic Records / Warner Music.
Το «Attention» δείχνει την πρόθεση του 25χρονου να κινηθεί σε διαφορετικό άξονα στίχων από το «Nine Track Mind» και να απομακρυνθεί από τις ερωτικές μπαλάντες. Είναι ένα pop – rock τραγούδι που εντάσσει 80’s soft-soul και funk στοιχεία.
Έχοντας αποκτήσει μία θέση στο Top 10 σε 35 διαφορετικά charts στην υφήλιο και στο Top 20 σε 52 ξεχωριστές κατατάξεις, το «Attention» αποτέλεσε αναμφίβολα ένα από τα τραγούδια του φετινού καλοκαιριού.
Τέσσερις μήνες μετά την κυκλοφορία του, ο Charlie Puth ανανεώνει το «Attention» με τη βοήθεια του νεαρού Αμερικανού ράπερ Kyle, γνωστός από την προσωπική επιτυχία του «iSpy».
[Intro]
Mh, who knew it
I’d have to see you as a threat
Now I just wanna see you less
MTV, I’ll be on the Next, uh
Yeah, I ain’t try to place no blame, ooh
Everything my mom said came, true (my mom said came)
She said we’d be better off friends
Now that would make no sense, mhmm
[Verse 1]
You’ve been runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round
Throwin’ that dirt all on my name
‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d
Call you up
You’ve been going ’round, going ’round, going ’round
Every party in LA
‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d
Be at one, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine, ooh
And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect?
But you’re not coming home with me tonight
[Chorus]
You just want attention, you don’t want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you, oh
[Verse 2]
You’ve been runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round, runnin’ ’round
Throwin’ that dirt all on my name
‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d
Call you up
Baby, now that we’re, now that we’re, now that we’re
Right here standin’ face to face
You already know, ‘ready know, ‘ready know
That you won, oh
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine, ooh
And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect? (oh baby)
But you’re not coming home with me tonight, oh no
[Chorus]
You just want attention, you don’t want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new (someone new)
Yeah, you just want attention (oh), I knew from the start (the start)
You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you (over you), oh
[Bridge]
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh?
[Verse 3]
Psh
Yeah, well I guess, uh
You ain’t been functioning at your best, uh (yep)
Searchin’ for attention in my mentions (yep)
Like talking shit’s the only way to get some, nope (hahaha)
But you can try
Trust me, baby, you ain’t gon’ be gettin’ none of mine
Other niggas maybe but I’m a different design
‘Lotta suckers ask so I know you’re doin’ fine, yeah (know you’re doin’ fine, yeah)
[Chorus]
You just want attention, you don’t want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you, oh (over you)
[Outro]
What are you doin’ to me? (Hey)
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’, love?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (Yeah, you just want attention)
What are you doin’ to me? (I knew from the start)
What are you doin’ huh? (You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh?