Η Charli XCX αποκαλύπτει το single «Claws»

🦞 CLAWS DROPS 2DAY AT 5PM UK TIME / 9AM LA TIME 🦞 ARTWORK BY @TMTHY.LUKE 🦞 2 MORE OFFICIAL ARTWORKS COMING LATER TODAY 🦞 THANK U FOR CHOOSING THIS SONG ANGELS, ITS A BOPPPPP 🦞 CAN’T WAIT TO SHOW YOU WHATS NEXT 🦞