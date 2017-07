Cara Delevingne - «I Feel Everything» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

Your stare makes me freeze but I can’t stay still

Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill

And I know being together, we feel like forever

But now more than ever

I feel everything (feeling everything)

You make me feel so crazy, I’ve never felt so sane

Beaten up by love but the feeling’s still remains

You should know if you want it, it’s yours ?

So come and get it (right now)

More than ever

I feel everything (feeling everything)

All I got (I’m yours)

I’ll give it to you (Be mine)

You’re in my brain (I’m yours)

In my heart too (Be mine)

Because I am yours (I want you, I’m yours)

If you want me too (I want you, be mine)

Tell me you want me too (I want you, I’m yours)

Cuz I’ll give it all to you

I’m scared that I’m falling

Come catch me I’m falling

My heart is calling

You can’t stop me roaring I’m soaring I’m sky

I’m scared that I’m falling

I’m blinded I’m falling

My love is calling

You can’t stop me roaring up I’m soaring come jump with me and fly

I’ve never thought I would fall like this

I’ve tripped right into this eternal bliss

Then I know being together

We feel like forever

But now more than ever

I feel everything (feeling everything)

All I got (I’m yours)

I’ll give it to you (Be mine)

You’re in my brain (I’m yours)

In my heart too (Be mine)

Because I am yours (I want you, I’m yours)

If you want me too (I want you, be mine)

Tell me you want me too (I want you, I’m yours)

Cuz I’ll give it all to you

I’m scared that I’m falling

(Feeling everything)

(Feeling everything)

(Feeling everything)

(Feeling everything)

(Feeling everything)