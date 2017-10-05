«Εξέγερση» εν μέσω της νυκτός θέλει να προκαλέσει στο διεθνές μουσικό στερέωμα ο ανερχόμενος Camino.
Ο τραγουδιστής και τραγουδοποιός Camino κυκλοφορεί το παρθενικό του single με τίτλο «Riot», με την ετικέτα της Columbia Records / Sony Music.
Ο Camino, κατά κόσμον Reese Thornton, προσφέρει ένα μείγμα από διάφορα μουσικά είδη, όπως soul, blues και pop, με έναν τελείως δικό του τρόπο.
O πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος καλλιτέχνης από την πόλη του Τζάκσον, την πρωτεύουσα του Μισισίπι των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, δηλώνει για το πρώτο τραγούδι του:
«To “Riot” είναι “ωμό” και έτσι είμαι και εγώ. Ηχογράφησα το τραγούδι όπως ακριβώς το ήθελα και έτσι όπως το αισθάνθηκα (χωρίς ταμπέλες και μουσικά όρια). Έρχεται ως πραγματική ιστορία και έτσι θέλω να μιλήσω στον κόσμο και να εκφραστώ.»
Αυτόν τον καιρό, ο Camino βάζει τις τελευταίες πινελιές στο ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ του που θα προγραμματίζεται να κυκλοφορήσει στις αρχές του 2018.
I grabbed my torch
I started up a fire
I really don’t know why you told us a lie
I see your cards and I know your type
But I hope your not around when I draw my gun
Light a match to my Winston
I’ve been known to be on my own
All you see is the lights in the road
You running things but your running home yeah
Whiskey on my breath
God’ll be my witness
I done seen you do things that left a foul taste
And I don’t like things done the wrong way
No I don’t like things done the wrong way
Whoa oh oh you know
I’ll start a riot in the middle of the night
I will defend my
Home
And start a riot in the middle of the night
(Whooo whooo)
I will defend my home
And start a riot in the middle of the night
I grabbed my torch
I started up a fire
You really don’t think that we’re gonna survive yeah
You seem smart
Like you know my kind
But I hope your not around when I draw my gun
You see the fire from my Winchester
I been holding my tongue too long
All you see is the lights in the road
You running things your running home yeah
Whiskey on my breath
God’ll be my witness
I done seen you do things that left a foul taste
And I don’t like things done the wrong way
No I don’t like things done the wrong way
Whoa oh oh you know
I’ll start a riot in the middle of the night
I will defend my
Home
And start a riot in the middle of the night
(Whooo whooo)
I will defend my home
And start a riot in the middle of the night
In the night I’ve seen the worst of the war
(Whoo Whoo)
In the night I’ve seen the worst of the war
(Whoo Whoo)
Whoa oh oh you know
I’ll start a riot in the middle of the night
I will defend my
Home
And start a riot in the middle of the night
(Whooo whooo)
I will defend my home
And start a riot in the middle of the night