Camino - «Riot» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

I grabbed my torch

I started up a fire

I really don’t know why you told us a lie

I see your cards and I know your type

But I hope your not around when I draw my gun

Light a match to my Winston

I’ve been known to be on my own

All you see is the lights in the road

You running things but your running home yeah

Whiskey on my breath

God’ll be my witness

I done seen you do things that left a foul taste

And I don’t like things done the wrong way

No I don’t like things done the wrong way

Whoa oh oh you know

I’ll start a riot in the middle of the night

I will defend my

Home

And start a riot in the middle of the night

(Whooo whooo)

I will defend my home

And start a riot in the middle of the night

I grabbed my torch

I started up a fire

You really don’t think that we’re gonna survive yeah

You seem smart

Like you know my kind

But I hope your not around when I draw my gun

You see the fire from my Winchester

I been holding my tongue too long

All you see is the lights in the road

You running things your running home yeah

Whiskey on my breath

God’ll be my witness

I done seen you do things that left a foul taste

And I don’t like things done the wrong way

No I don’t like things done the wrong way

Whoa oh oh you know

I’ll start a riot in the middle of the night

I will defend my

Home

And start a riot in the middle of the night

(Whooo whooo)

I will defend my home

And start a riot in the middle of the night

In the night I’ve seen the worst of the war

(Whoo Whoo)

In the night I’ve seen the worst of the war

(Whoo Whoo)

Whoa oh oh you know

I’ll start a riot in the middle of the night

I will defend my

Home

And start a riot in the middle of the night

(Whooo whooo)

I will defend my home

And start a riot in the middle of the night