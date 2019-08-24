Συμβουλές που θα βοηθήσουν άλλους ανθρώπους μοιράζεται η Camila Cabello.
Η Camila Cabello εξέφρασε την αγάπη για τους θαυμαστές της και εξομολογήθηκε ότι δεν της αρέσει να περιηγείται στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα και να βλέπει αρνητικά σχόλια, όμως επιθυμεί να χρησιμοποιεί την πλατφόρμα της για να βοηθά τον κόσμο.
«Έχω πλήρη επίγνωση ότι μπορώ να χρησιμοποιώ αυτήν την πλατφόρμα για να βοηθώ τους ανθρώπους, ακόμη και με τον πιο μικρό τρόπο», έγραψε σε δημοσίευσή της Instagram.
«Οποιοσδήποτε από εδώ περνά δύσκολα, να ξέρει ότι όλοι το παθαίνουμε μερικές φορές επειδή είμαστε άνθρωποι. Σας συνιστώ να αφιερώσετε πέντε λεπτά από την ημέρα σας απλώς για να αναπνεύσετε», σημείωσε η τραγουδίστρια.
Στη συνέχεια η Camila Cabello εξομολογήθηκε ότι συχνά συνειδητοποιεί πως «ζει στον κόσμο της» και είναι δύσκολο να συγκεντρωθεί.
«Συνήθιζα να ζω τόσο πολύ στον κόσμο που είχα μέσα στο κεφάλι μου. Ήμουν συνεχώς παγιδευμένη μέσα στις υπερβολικές σκέψεις μου και ζούσα στον κόσμο που είχα δημιουργήσει αντί να ζω το τώρα», εξήγησε.
Ποιες είναι οι συμβουλές της Camila για την αντιμετώπιση του άγχους;
«Με βοηθά να επιστρέφω στο σώμα μου και στην πραγματικότητα όταν επικεντρώνομαι στην αναπνοή μου. Πάρτε πέντε λεπτά από την ημέρα σας για να εισπνεύσετε για 5 δευτερόλεπτα μέσα από τη μύτη σας και εκπνεύστε για 5 δευτερόλεπτα από το στόμα σας», παρότρυνε.
«Εστιάσετε αρκετά στην αναπνοή σας και στην αίσθηση που έχετε όταν αναπνέετε. Να το κάνετε τρεις φορές την ημέρες και όταν νιώθετε ότι πιέζεστε», υπογράμμισε η Camila Cabello.
Really wanted to send love to everyone on here – I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it- but I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways! so to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe. I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, i didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving – I used to live so much in my head , constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment- and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much. Take five minutes out of your day today to just inhale for 5 seconds through your nose , and exhale for 5 seconds through your mouth – and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils . Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes – I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys!!!! Anyway, LOVE YOU!!!! See you soon 😈😈😈😈
