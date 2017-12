Camila Cabello - «Never Be The Same» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Something must’ve gone wrong in my brain

Got your chemicals all in my veins

Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain

Let go on the wheel, it’s the bullet lane

Now I’m seeing red, not thinking straight

Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me

[Pre-Chorus]

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need, yeah, you’re all I need

[Chorus]

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever, ever be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

[Verse 2]

Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low

Off of one touch I could overdose

You said, «stop playing it safe

Girl, I wanna see you lose control»

[Pre-Chorus]

Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine

Suddenly, I’m a fiend and you’re all I need

All I need, yeah, you’re all I need

[Chorus]

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever, ever be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

I’ll never be the same

[Bridge]

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head (I blame)

You’re in my blood, you’re in my veins, you’re in my head

[Chorus]

I’m saying it’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame (you’re to blame)

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never be the same (I’ll never be the)

It’s you, babe

And I’m a sucker for the way that you move, babe

And I could try to run, but it would be useless

You’re to blame

Just one hit of you, I knew I’ll never ever, ever be the same