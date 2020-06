Camila Cabello: Το μήνυμα καρδιάς για τον Μήνα Υπερηφάνειας

View this post on Instagram

This month is pride month !!!!!!! i have so much admiration and respect for the LGBTQ+ community, this community includes some of the bravest, kindest, strongest people I know- you teach me by example what it means to be true to yourself and your heart, what it means to be brave, what it means to be fierce and kind every step of the way and living YOUR truth no matter how hard and scary that may be, loving whoever you want to love. happy pride month 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 In the middle of one of the worst epidemics of violence against Black transgender people, Trump decided to finalize a rule erasing Obama-era protections for transgender patients facing discrimination in health care. We aren’t were we need to be, we need to fight back! Please go to my insta stories where you can find a list of organizations to support. I’m donating to @translawcenter today 🙏🏼❤️ #VOTE