Camila Cabello: Η ημερομηνία κυκλοφορίας και το εξώφυλλο του άλμπουμ «Romance»

I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. December 6. I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine… and now it’s yours. ♥️ I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it. You can preorder the album this Friday ♥️ and there’s a new song Living proof that comes out with the pre order this Friday 😭 one of the first and one of my favorite songs I wrote for the album. WHOAH. Overwhelmed. ♥️ OH MY GOD AND A TOUR!!!!! North America, verified fan sign ups for #TheRomanceTour are happening right now!! It’s gonna be magic, I can’t wait 😭 More dates to come ♥️ #RomanceIsComing