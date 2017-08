Camila Cabello - «Havana» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Intro]

Hey

[Chorus]

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na

All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)

There’s somethin’ ’bout his manners (uh huh)

Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

[Verse 1: Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams]

He didn’t walk up with that «how you doin’?» (uh)

(When he came in the room)

He said there’s a lot of girls I can do with (uh)

(But I can’t without you)

I’m doin’ forever in a minute (hey)

(That summer night in June)

And papa says he got malo in him (uh)

He got me feelin’ like

[Pre-Chorus]

Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him

I loved him when I left him

Got me feelin’ like

Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him

I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

[Chorus]

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)

All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na

[Verse 2]

Jeffery

Just graduated, fresh on campus, mmm

Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn

Fresh out East Atlanta

Bump on her bumper like a traffic jam

Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)

Back it on me, shawty cravin’ on me

Get to diggin’ on me (on me)

She waited on me (then what?)

Shawty cakin’ on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)

This is history in the makin’ on me (on me)

Point blank, close range, that B

If it cost a million, that’s me (that’s me)

I was gettin’ mula, man they feel me

[Chorus]

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)

All of my heart is in Havana (ayy)

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na

[Bridge]

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)

Take me back, back, back like

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)

Take me back, back, back like

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)

Take me back, back, back like

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)

Take me back, back, back

(Hey, hey)

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)

Take me back to my Havana…

[Chorus]

Havana, ooh na-na

Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)

He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)

All of my heart is in Havana

My heart is in Havana (ayy)

Havana, ooh na-na

[Outro]

Uh huh

Oh na-na-na

(oh na, yeah)

Oh na-na-na

Oh na-na-na

No, no, no, take me back

Oh na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na