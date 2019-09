View this post on Instagram

Whenever I make a music video I try to think of what message I want to tell, I think what do I wanna communicate to someone who’s watching 🧐🧐 The video is pretty crazy and ridiculous and a story we had fun making up, but the messages are what make me most proud of it- I told Dave I wanted one of the themes in the video to be true love over materialism- I feel like nowadays people value money, power, luxury, and even the “appearance” of how something looks more than looking at the real thing – the talk show is making fun of that by showing how people take a human situation and take the humans out of it by just focusing on the superficial, you know? the other message I love in it is about living your truth. The first time I try to lie, life immediately punishes me by making me choke to death, then I try to avoid it by telling little truths, but not the actual BIG truth,which is that I’m unhappy with this luxurious, grandiose, seemingly perfect fiancé – so every time I try to ignore it the messages become louder and louder, so I relive the same day and die every time I don’t say the real truth. When I finally admit to my fiancé that I’m in love with the bus boy at my restaurant, the groundhogs loop is broken and I finally am not reliving the same day!!! Moral of the story: live your truth and choose LOVE over all the other BS that doesn’t really matter. I LOVE YOU GUYS I HOPE YOU LOVED THIS VIDEO!!