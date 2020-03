Camila Cabello: Το «ευχαριστώ» σε γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές που ρισκάρουν τη ζωή τους εν μέσω της πανδημίας

View this post on Instagram

while most of us are at home right now, I know there are so many people on the front lines for us. Essential workers who are showing up to work everyday, people who have children and grandparents, loved ones with compromised health – people they are worried about too, and yet they still show up to work every day ❤️ I just can’t imagine how scary this must be for them and their families. to all the people on the front lines, from all the first responders, to doctors and nurses saving people’s lives in the hospital and at the same time risking their own lives to do so, to police and Social workers and food delivery and grocery store employees, THANK YOU for your bravery we are all eternally grateful for you ❤️