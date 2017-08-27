Το «Feels» του Calvin Harris μαζί με τους Pharrell, Katy Perry και Big Sean αποκτά εικόνα εκ νέου.
Ο Calvin Harris οπτικοποιεί για δεύτερη φορά το «Feels», τη συνεργασία του με τον Pharrell Williams, την Katy Perry και τον Big Sean.
Το τραγούδι προέρχεται από την πέμπτη δισκογραφική δουλειά του επιτυχημένου DJ και μουσικού παραγωγού με τίτλο «Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1», η οποία κυκλοφορεί από τα τέλη Ιουνίου με το σήμα των Columbia Records / Sony Music.
Ο Calvin Harris κάλεσε 19 κορυφαίους superstars και αναγνωρισμένους καλλιτέχνες του σήμερα για να συμβάλλουν με τις φωνές τους στο δίσκο. Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dog, Pharrell Williams, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, John Legend, Futurre, Frank Ocean, Migos, PARTYNEXTDOR και Lil Yachty δίνουν μεταξύ άλλων το «παρών» σε ένα άλμπουμ που περιέχει μόνο hits.
Έπειτα από το «Slide» με τους Frank Ocean και Migos, το «Heatstroke» με τους Ariana Grande, Pharell Williams και Young Thug και το «Rollin» με τους Future και Khalid, το επόμενο δείγμα από το «Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1″ που γνωρίσαμε είναι το μοναδικό «Feels».
Το «Feels» είναι η συνύπαρξη του Calvin Harris με τρεις κορυφαίους καλλιτέχνες, τον Pharrell Williams, την Katty Perry και τον Big Sean, η οποία εισήλθε στο Top 10 σε περισσότερα από 30 charts σε όλον τον κόσμο.
Έπειτα από το τροπικό video clip που παρακολουθήσαμε πριν λίγο καιρό, το τραγούδι αποκτά νέα εικόνα, παρουσία και των τεσσάρων συντελεστών του. Το 70’s μοτίβο διατηρείται στην αισθητική και αυτή τη φορά δίνεται έμφαση στο νέον φωτισμό και στα disco vibes.
[Verse 1 – Pharrell Williams]
Hey!
Well nothing ever last forever, no
One minute you’re here and the next you’re gone
So I respect you, wanna take it slow
I need a mental receipt to know this moment I owe
[Pre-Chorus – Pharrell Williams]
Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?
To memorize the way you shock me
The way you move it here (Hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)
[Chorus – Katy Perry]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Hey)
I know you ain’t afraid to pop pills (Hey)
Baby, I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Feels with me
[Verse 2 – Pharrell Williams]
I’m your window shopper, sucker for your love, oh
I’m wearing your goggles, virtual reality
It ain’t what it cost you, it might be a dollar
As long as it shocks you, memory, electricity
[Pre-Chorus – Pharrell Williams]
Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (Chop, chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (Oh, yeah)
To memorize the way you shock me (Yeah)
The way you move it here (Hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (Hey)
[Chorus – Katy Perry]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels (Ha)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Oh-oh-oh, oh)
I know you ain’t afraid to pop pills (Hey)
Baby, I know you ain’t scared to catch feels (Straight up)
Feels with me (Woah)
[Verse 3 – Big Sean]
Goddamn, I know you love to make an entrance
Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?
You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions
In the same bed, but it still feel long distance
She’s looking for a little more consistency
But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be
And honestly, I’m way too done with the hoes
I cut off all my exes for your x and o’s
I feel my old flings was just preparing me
When I say I want you, say it back, parakeet
Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb
I’m the best you had, you just be comparing me to me
I’ma ‘at’ this at you, if I put you on my phone
And upload it, it’ll get maximum views
I came in through in the clutch with the lipsticks and phones
Wear your fave cologne just to get you alone
[Chorus – Katy Perry & Big Sean]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels
Don’t be afraid to catch these feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Yeah)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (I know)
Baby, I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Woah, woah, woah
Feels with me
[Outro – Katy Perry & Big Sean]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels (No, no)
Don’t be afraid, baby
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Woah, okay)
I know you ain’t afraid to pop pills
I know, I know, I know, I know
Baby, I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Feels with me
