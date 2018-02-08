Calvin Harris - «Nuh Ready Nuh Ready» ft. PartyNextDoor (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Chorus]

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and ting’

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet, yeah

Yeah, mi nuh ready fi all dem things yet

So sweet, so sweet, yeah

Yeah, I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet

I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet

[Verse 1]

She call me kid, kid, kid

My mama kiss her kid

She say mi tooth-tooth sweet

She say mi tooth-tooth sweet

Don’t make me feel like I love you

Just ’cause I thought you was special

Won’t make me feel like I love you

Baby, girl, I won’t settle

I had dreams of fuckin’ the baddest bitch

Last night I awoke up and I fucked the baddest bitch

I thought I would be ready when I seen her

When I was in the disco

I gotta keep it honest

Keep it real with you

[Chorus]

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet

So sweet, so sweet

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, so sweet

[Verse 2]

I strapped up ’cause they mapped up

‘Cause I need to know where you are

Can’t keep following these signs

‘Cause you’re lookin’ for a sign, and I can’t give you one

Start to feel like it’s mad love

That’s givin’ your attraction, to me

Yeah, I just want you, nobody else, baby

I don’t wanna get too far

It’s just you that I want

[Chorus]

When it’s mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet

So sweet, so sweet

Mi and di mandem

We haffi run from half of di gyal dem

So sweet, so sweet

Don’t want mi children and tings

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings

So sweet, you’re so sweet

Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings