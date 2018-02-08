Ο Calvin Harris πειραματίζεται με τον ήχο της μουσικής του και προτείνει ένα ασυνήθιστο τραγούδι, σε σύγκριση με τα πεπραγμένα του έως τώρα.
Ο κορυφαίος DJ και μουσικός παραγωγός Calvin Harris εγκαινιάζει μία νέα σελίδα με το ολοκαίνουριο single «Nuh Ready Nuh Ready».
Τον προηγούμενο Ιούνιο, ο επιτυχημένος Σκωτσέζος κυκλοφόρησε από την Columbia Records / Sony Music τον πέμπτο προσωπικό δίσκο του με γενικό τίτλο «Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1», όπου 19 διάσημοι superstars και ανερχόμενους καλλιτέχνες του μουσικού στερεώματος συνέδραμαν με τις φωνές τους.
Από το άλμπουμ διακρίθηκε το «Feels» με τη συμβολή του Pharrell Williams, της Katy Perry και του Big Sean, το οποίο έφτασε στην κορυφή του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου και της «Hot Dance / Electronic Songs» κατάταξης του αμερικανικού «Billboard».
Παρά τις ελπίδες για δεύτερο μέρος που είχε γεννήσει σε πολλούς η ονομασία του «Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1», ο βραβευμένος με Grammy και πολυπλατινένιος Calvin Harris έχει κλείσει οριστικά το συγκεκριμένο κεφάλαιο.
Η καινούρια εποχή αφορά «μία ολοκληρωτικά νέα εμπειρία», όπως περιέγραψε χαρακτηριστικά στο Twitter ο 34χρονος hitmaker, απατώντας σε σχετική ερώτηση που του τέθηκε.
Το «Nuh Ready Nuh Ready» είναι η πρώτη γεύση από όσα ετοιμάζει ο υψηλότερα αμειβόμενος DJ στον κόσμο, για έκτη συνεχή χρονιά.
Στο τραγούδι δανείζει τη φωνή του ο Καναδός -με τζαμαϊκανές ρίζες- ράπερ PartyNextDoor. Η Καραϊβική έχει ασκήσει σαφείς επιρροές στη δημιουργία του «Nuh Ready Nuh Ready», με τον Calvin Harris να δοκιμάζει πράγματι κάτι ασυνήθιστο για εκείνον, πέρα από τον dance και EDM ήχο.
[Chorus]
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and ting’
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet, yeah
Yeah, mi nuh ready fi all dem things yet
So sweet, so sweet, yeah
Yeah, I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet
I’m not ready fi all dem tings yet
[Verse 1]
She call me kid, kid, kid
My mama kiss her kid
She say mi tooth-tooth sweet
She say mi tooth-tooth sweet
Don’t make me feel like I love you
Just ’cause I thought you was special
Won’t make me feel like I love you
Baby, girl, I won’t settle
I had dreams of fuckin’ the baddest bitch
Last night I awoke up and I fucked the baddest bitch
I thought I would be ready when I seen her
When I was in the disco
I gotta keep it honest
Keep it real with you
[Chorus]
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet
So sweet, so sweet
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, so sweet
[Verse 2]
I strapped up ’cause they mapped up
‘Cause I need to know where you are
Can’t keep following these signs
‘Cause you’re lookin’ for a sign, and I can’t give you one
Start to feel like it’s mad love
That’s givin’ your attraction, to me
Yeah, I just want you, nobody else, baby
I don’t wanna get too far
It’s just you that I want
[Chorus]
When it’s mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings yet
So sweet, so sweet
Mi and di mandem
We haffi run from half of di gyal dem
So sweet, so sweet
Don’t want mi children and tings
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
So sweet, you’re so sweet
Mi nuh ready fi all dem tings
Εάν έχετε… άγνωστες λέξεις, οι στίχοι του «Nuh Ready Nuh Ready» κάνουν έντονη χρήση της τζαμαϊκανής διαλέκτου.
Ο Calvin Harris (κατά κόσμον Adam Wiles) έχει συνεργαστεί με τον PartyNextDoor (Jahron Brathwaite) και στο «Cash Out», ένα από τα τραγούδια του «Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1».