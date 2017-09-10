Μία περιήγηση σε αξιοθέατα της κεντρικής Ευρώπης έκανε «δώρο» ο Calvin Harris στην Jessie Reyez.
Ο Calvin Harris φέρνει το video clip του «Hard At Love», ενός ακόμη – τραγουδιού συνεργασία μέσα από τον τελευταίο δίσκο του.
Το «Funky Wav Bounces Vol. 1» κυκλοφόρησε στα τέλη του προηγούμενου Ιουνίου από την Columbia / Sony Music και έγινε ο τόπος συγκέντρωσης μίας σειράς από διάσημους αστέρες και από αναγνωρισμένους καλλιτέχνες.
Η Katy Perry, η Ariana Grande, ο Snoop Doog, η Nicki Minaj, ο Pharrell Williams, ο John Legend, ο Big Sean, ο Future, ο Frank Ocean, οι Migos, ο PARTYNEXTDOOR, o Travis Scott, ο Lil Yachty, ο Young Thug, ο Khalid είναι οι περισσότεροι από όσους κάλεσε ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος DJ στον κόσμο (επί έκτη συνεχή χρονιά) για να συμβάλλουν με τις φωνές τους σε αυτό το πολυσυλλεκτικό εγχείρημα.
Αφού πρόσφατα είδαμε στις οθόνες μας ένα δεύτερο video clip για το «Feels», τώρα οπτικοποιείται το «Hard At Love», ένα τραγούδι με τη συμμετοχή της 26χρονης Καναδής Jessie Reyez.
Το video clip γίνεται πραγματικότητα με ένα ταξίδι σε αξιοσημείωτα μέρη της κεντρικής Ευρώπης, όπως το Παρίσι, με την εντυπωσιακή θέα του Πύργου του Άιφελ να δεσπόζει στην πλειονότητα των πλάνων, το Άμστερνταμ και οι Βρυξέλλες.
Την περιήγηση στα αξιοθέατα απόλαυσε μόνο η Jessie Reyez, καθώς ο Calvin Harris δεν εμφανίζεται στο video clip.
[Verse 1]
I don’t like to talk, but I love to sing
And I don’t smoke, but I love to drink
I’m paranoid, I don’t miss a thing
But I’m still nice, at least that’s what I think
Fall in love like I’m a freak
But then I pull out, and say
«I need freedom, I need freedom» (woah-woah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it
I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it
[Chorus]
Baby, I’d rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I’ll make you need me
I’d rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I’ll make you need me
[Verse 2]
‘Course you love me, you don’t know me
But I got news for you, I came broken
Ego issues, my head is swollen
I got a million chips on my shoulder
But if you stick despite all I showed ya
Maybe you don’t need freedom, freedom
[Pre-Chorus]
I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it
I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker
A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it (yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
[Chorus]
Baby, I’d rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I’ll make you need me
I’d rather be hard to love
Than easy to leave, you should believe me
I’ll make you need me
[Bridge]
Go deeper, go deep
I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won’t leave
Go deeper, go deep
I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won’t leave
Go deeper
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real (woah-oh-oh)
I like being ugly, that way if they love me
I know that they love me for real
[Refrain]
Go deeper (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Go deeper (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh)
[Outro]
Go deeper
Go deep
Oh my God, that feels nuts on its own
That shit feels like fucking
That shit feels like, that shit feels like some ego tripping shit