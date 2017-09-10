Calvin Harris - «Hard At Love» ft. Jessie Reyez (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

I don’t like to talk, but I love to sing

And I don’t smoke, but I love to drink

I’m paranoid, I don’t miss a thing

But I’m still nice, at least that’s what I think

Fall in love like I’m a freak

But then I pull out, and say

«I need freedom, I need freedom» (woah-woah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it

I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it

[Chorus]

Baby, I’d rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I’ll make you need me

I’d rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I’ll make you need me

[Verse 2]

‘Course you love me, you don’t know me

But I got news for you, I came broken

Ego issues, my head is swollen

I got a million chips on my shoulder

But if you stick despite all I showed ya

Maybe you don’t need freedom, freedom

[Pre-Chorus]

I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it

I guess I’ll take it, heartbreaker

A title, I can’t shake it, can’t fake it (yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

[Chorus]

Baby, I’d rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I’ll make you need me

I’d rather be hard to love

Than easy to leave, you should believe me

I’ll make you need me

[Bridge]

Go deeper, go deep

I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won’t leave

Go deeper, go deep

I love it when your roots go deep so I know you won’t leave

Go deeper

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real (woah-oh-oh)

I like being ugly, that way if they love me

I know that they love me for real

[Refrain]

Go deeper (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Go deeper (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh)

[Outro]

Go deeper

Go deep

Oh my God, that feels nuts on its own

That shit feels like fucking

That shit feels like, that shit feels like some ego tripping shit