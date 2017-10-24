Calvin Harris - «Faking» ft. Kehlani, Lil Yachty (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1: Kehlani]

Pray to God, but I’m feeling like he’s going deaf

Now when I lean on you and I got nothing left

Hey, I’ve been wanting to call ya, tell you that I’m sorry

Same old fucking story everybody sing

[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

And I say I’m okay, but I guess I’m a liar

You say you’re okay, but I saw that you liked it

2 AM and faded, I know that’s when you like it

Know that’s when you miss me, know that’s when you crying

[Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Nowadays, I’m just a bitch to everybody else

(Fuck you and you)

I don’t need no shoulders, I’m good crying by myself

(Fuck you, too)

Moving on’s a chore, ’cause you know I still adore ya

An unrequited love is just a lover’s hell

[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]

And I say I’m okay, but I guess I’m a liar

You say you’re okay, but I saw that you liked it

2 AM and faded, I know that’s when you like it

Know that’s when you miss me, know that’s when you crying

[Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

[Verse 3: Lil Yachty]

(Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat)

I’m not gonna act like I don’t love ya baby

‘Cause deep in my mind, girl, I know I do (true)

Tried to search all through the world not well

But I can’t find a girl that lives close like you (no!)

I done made millions of dollars

But I’m still alone until I come home back to you (yah!)

I remember all of the times we were parked by your house

And laughed out on your avenue

Whoa, you can’t front

You’re a stone cold diva (yaah!)

I had to get counseling from my moms

She’s a heartbreak teacher (oh, yah!)

Remember that time I put those pepperonis on your face

Made you a creature

Now I think about you every single time I eat pizza, ohh

[Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?

Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby

[Post-Chorus: Kehlani]

Why you holding me?

Why you holding me?

[Outro: Lil Yachty]

Oh, she killed that shit

She was killing it, that was hard, bruh

I didn’t know she could get that high but she killed that

Go Lani, go Lani