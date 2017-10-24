Το «Faking It» είναι η νέα πρόταση του Calvin Haris.
Ο Calvin Harris οπτικοποιεί το «Faking It», το επόμενο single που προκύπτει από το νέο άλμπουμ του.
Το «Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1» είναι ο πέμπτος δίσκος του υψηλότερα αμειβόμενου DJ στον κόσμο (για έκτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά, παρακαλώ), ο οποίος κυκλοφόρησε στα τέλη του περασμένου Ιουνίου με τη σήμα της Columbia Records / Sony Music.
Το πολυσυλλεκτικό εγχείρημα έχει γίνει πράξη μέσα από τη στρατολόγηση μίας σειράς διάσημων και ανερχόμενων αστέρων του μουσικού στερεώματος, όπως η Katy Perry, η Ariana Grande, ο Snoop Doog, η Nicki Minaj, ο Pharrell Williams, ο John Legend, ο Big Sean, ο Future, ο Frank Ocean, οι Migos, ο PARTYNEXTDOOR, o Travis Scott, ο Lil Yachty, ο Young Thug, ο Khalid, οι οποίοι συνέβαλαν με τις φωνές τους.
Στο «Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1″ του Calvin Harris περιλαμβάνεται και το «Feels», όπου συνυπήρξαν ο Pharrel Williams, η Katy Perry και ο Big Sean, το οποίο εμφανίστηκε στο Top 20 του διεθνούς Airplay Chart στην Ελλάδα.
Το «Faking It» με τη συμμετοχή της 22χρονης Kehlani και του 21χρονου Lil Yachty είναι το επόμενο single του άλμπουμ μετά το «Feels» και το επόμενο τραγούδι που αποκτά εικόνα μετά το «Hard To Love» με την Jessie Reyez.
[Verse 1: Kehlani]
Pray to God, but I’m feeling like he’s going deaf
Now when I lean on you and I got nothing left
Hey, I’ve been wanting to call ya, tell you that I’m sorry
Same old fucking story everybody sing
[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]
And I say I’m okay, but I guess I’m a liar
You say you’re okay, but I saw that you liked it
2 AM and faded, I know that’s when you like it
Know that’s when you miss me, know that’s when you crying
[Chorus: Kehlani]
Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?
Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?
Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
[Verse 2: Kehlani]
Nowadays, I’m just a bitch to everybody else
(Fuck you and you)
I don’t need no shoulders, I’m good crying by myself
(Fuck you, too)
Moving on’s a chore, ’cause you know I still adore ya
An unrequited love is just a lover’s hell
[Pre-Chorus: Kehlani]
And I say I’m okay, but I guess I’m a liar
You say you’re okay, but I saw that you liked it
2 AM and faded, I know that’s when you like it
Know that’s when you miss me, know that’s when you crying
[Chorus: Kehlani]
Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?
Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?
Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
[Verse 3: Lil Yachty]
(Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat, Lil Boat)
I’m not gonna act like I don’t love ya baby
‘Cause deep in my mind, girl, I know I do (true)
Tried to search all through the world not well
But I can’t find a girl that lives close like you (no!)
I done made millions of dollars
But I’m still alone until I come home back to you (yah!)
I remember all of the times we were parked by your house
And laughed out on your avenue
Whoa, you can’t front
You’re a stone cold diva (yaah!)
I had to get counseling from my moms
She’s a heartbreak teacher (oh, yah!)
Remember that time I put those pepperonis on your face
Made you a creature
Now I think about you every single time I eat pizza, ohh
[Chorus: Kehlani]
Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?
Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Why you, why you, why you checking if you’re over it?
Why you, why you say «Let go» if you’re still holding it?
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
Just a little bit better at faking it than me, baby
[Post-Chorus: Kehlani]
Why you holding me?
Why you holding me?
[Outro: Lil Yachty]
Oh, she killed that shit
She was killing it, that was hard, bruh
I didn’t know she could get that high but she killed that
Go Lani, go Lani