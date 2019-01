View this post on Instagram

This time of night last year, I was nervous. I couldn’t sleep and I had to wake up in 4 hours. These songs, that were the soundtrack to my life for a long time, were about to belong to you. Thank you for loving them, taking care of them and giving them entirely new, special meanings. I’m so lucky I get to open my heart to you beautiful people. Happy anniversary, fam. What a ride it has been🌹