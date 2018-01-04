Τι γίνεται όταν η R&B και η funk συναντούν τη hip-hop μουσική; Ο Bruno Mars και η Cardi B έχουν την απάντηση σε μία απροσδόκητη συνεργασία με «φινέτσα».
Ο αμίμητος Bruno Mars ενώνει δυνάμεις με το πιο περιζήτητο όνομα στη hip-hop αυτή τη στιγμή, την ξεχωριστή Cardi B, σε μία ανανεωμένη έκδοση του «Finesse».
Μέσα σε λίγους μήνες, η Cardi B έχει καταφέρει να γράψει ιστορία. Έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα ράπερ που κατακτά την κορυφή του αμερικανικού «Billboard Hot 100» από το 1998 και έπειτα, ενώ είναι η μοναδική στα χρονικά που διαθέτει ταυτόχρονα τρία τραγούδια στο Top 10 της κατάταξης (το «Bodak Yellow», το «MotorSport» με τους Migos και τη Nicki Minaj και το «No Limit» του G-Eazy).
Το νέο της single «Bartier Cardi» έκανε είσοδο στο Νο14. Θα διευρύνει το ρεκόρ με τον Bruno Mars;
Μία συνεργασία με «φινέτσα»
Η αρχική εκδοχή του «Finesse» προέρχεται από το τρίτο στούντιο άλμπουμ του Bruno Mars, το διπλά πλατινένιο «24K Magic» που κυκλοφόρησε στα τέλη του 2016 από την Atlantic Records / Warner Music, με τραγούδια όπως το ομώνυμο, το «That’s What I Like» και το «Versace On The Floor».
Το «24K Magic» και οι επιτυχίες του έχουν χαρίσει στον Αμερικανό καλλιτέχνη έξι υποψηφιότητες στα επερχόμενα Βραβεία Grammy, εκ των οποίων οι τρεις είναι στις κορυφαίες κατηγορίες της διοργάνωσης (Ηχογράφηση, Άλμπουμ και Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς).
Στην εξηκοστή τελετή απονομής των Grammy διαγωνίζεται και η Cardi B διεκδικώντας τον τίτλο του «Καλύτερου Rap Τραγουδιού» και της «Καλύτερης Rap Ερμηνείας».
Το video clip για το remix του «Finesse» είναι αφιερωμένο στη σειρά «In Living Color» του 1990 (Jim Carrey, Jame Foxx) και είναι γεμάτο με funk και 90’s vibes. Τη σκηνοθεσία έχει πραγματοποιήσει ο ίδιος ο Bruno Mars, με τη βοήθεια του Florent Dechard.
[Verse 1]
Drop top Porsche, Rollie on my wrist
Diamonds up and down my chain
Cardi B, straight stuntin’, can’t tell me nothin’
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me)
It’s my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook
My big, fat ass got all them boys hooked
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin’ rubber bands
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like
Aye, flexin’ on the gram like (aye!)
Hit the Lil Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh, yeah we drippin’ in finesse, getting paid (ow!)
[Verse 2]
Ooh, don’t we look good together?
There’s a reason why they watch all night long
Yeah, I know we’ll turn heads forever
So tonight I’m gonna show you off
[Pre-Chorus]
When I’m walkin’ with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that’s what you do
No my baby don’t play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That’s right
[Chorus]
We out here drippin’ in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin’ in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin’ in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin’ in finesse
You know it, you know it
[Verse 3]
Now slow it down for me baby
‘Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection’s so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight
[Pre-Chorus]
When I’m walkin’ with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that’s what you do
No my baby don’t play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That’s right
[Chorus]
We out here drippin’ in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin’ in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin’ in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin’ in finesse
You know it, you know it
[Bridge]
Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right
If you’re on one like me in mind
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
Girl we got it goin’ on
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
[Chorus]
We out here drippin’ in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin’ in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin’ in finesse
It don’t make no sense
Out here drippin’ in finesse
You know it, you know it
[Bridge]
Fellas grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies grab your fellas and let’s do this right
If you’re on one like me in mind
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
Girl we got it goin’ on
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on
Don’t it feel so good to be us, ay?
Yeah we got it goin’ on, got it goin’ on