Björk - The Gate | Lyrics / Στίχοι

My healed chest wound

Transformed into a gate

Where I receive love from

Where I give love from

And I care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

Care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

Split into many parts

Splattered light beams into prisms

That will reunite

If you care for me, care for me

If you care for me, care for me

Care for me, care for me

And then I’ll care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

Care for you, care for you

Didn’t used to be so needy

Just more broken than normal

Proud self-sufficiency

My silhouette is oval

It is a gate

I can care for you, care for you from

I can care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

I care for you, care for you

You care for me, care for me

Care for you