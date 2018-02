Bishop Briggs - «Never Tear Us Apart» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Don’t ask me

What you know is true

Don’t have to tell you

Oh, I love your precious heart

[Chorus]

I was standing

You were there

Two worlds collided

And they could never ever tear us apart

[Verse 2]

And we could live

For a thousand years

But if I hurt you

I’d make wine from your tears

Oh, I told you

That we could fly

Cause we all have wings

But some of us don’t know why

[Chorus]

I was standing

You were there

Two worlds collided

And they could never ever tear us apart

And they could never ever tear us apart

Oh, oh, oh

I was standing (I was standing)

You were there (You were there)

Two worlds collided

And they could never ever tear us apart (tear us apart)

Tear us apart, oh woah

And they could never ever tear us apart