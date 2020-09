Beyoncé: Οι ευχές των Destiny’s Child για τα γενέθλιά της

View this post on Instagram

Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same. 😂🎉 . The awesome thing about this picture is that it causes me to reflect on how you KNEW who you wanted to be! You worked super hard and you are truly who you’ve always wanted to be!! I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be! This pic can also serve as an encouragement of how everyone pretty much starts out the same way……there’s no way of dodging the corny school pictures unless you purposely skipped school picture day or maybe unfortunately not feeling well that day. . Happy Birthday Beyonce!! 🎉💕🎉💕