Beyoncé: «Η αποβολή με βοήθησε να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου»

“Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards.” @beyonce opens up about motherhood for ELLE’s January 2020 issue. Link in bio. #BeyoncexELLE ⁣ ⁣ ELLE January 2020: ⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia ⁣ Cover star: @beyonce⁣ Photographer: @msmelina ⁣ Stylist: #KarenLangley ⁣ Makeup: @sirjohn ⁣ Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon ⁣ Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions