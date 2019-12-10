Αρχική People ShowBiz Beyoncé: «Η αποβολή με βοήθησε να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου»
PeopleShowBiz

Beyoncé: «Η αποβολή με βοήθησε να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου»

Πέθανα και ξαναγεννήθηκα

Από FoTiS MC

-

Δες και αυτά

Η ζωή της Beyoncé έγινε πιο συνειδητοποιημένη μετά την αποβολή.

Μετά τη γέννηση της Blue Ivy το 2012, αν θυμάστε η Beyoncé και ο σύζυγός της JAY-Z έζησαν μια άτυχη στιγμή με την τραγουδίστρια να αποβάλει κατά την διάρκεια της εγκυμοσύνης.

Στη νέα συνέντευξη που έδωσε στο περιοδικό Elle UK για το τεύχος Ιανουαρίου 2020, η διάσημη pop star μιλά για την επώδυνη εμπειρία.

«Άρχισα να ψάχνω για ένα βαθύτερο νόημα όταν η ζωή άρχισε να διδάσκει μαθήματα που δεν ήξερα ότι χρειάζομαι. Η επιτυχία μου φαίνεται διαφορετική τώρα», εξηγεί η Beyonce κατά τη διάρκεια μιας συνομιλίας με τους fan της στα social media.

«Μετά ήρθε η Blue και η αναζήτηση για το σκοπό μου έγινε πολύ βαθύτερη. Πέθανα και ξαναγεννήθηκα,η αναζήτηση για τον εαυτό μου έγινε ακόμα ισχυρότερη », πρόσθεσε η τραγουδίστρια, η οποία είναι υποψήφια για Χρυσή Σφαίρα, με το «Spirit» από την ταινία «The Lion King» διαγωνίζεται για τον τίτλο του Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού.

«Είναι δύσκολο για μένα να γυρίσω πίσω. Να είμαι το νούμερο ένα δεν ήταν πλέον η προτεραιότητά μου. Η πραγματική νίκη μου είναι να δημιουργήσω τέχνη και να αφήσω μια κληρονομιά που θα ζήσει πολύ πέρα από μένα. Είναι επιβράβευση».

Beyonce και Jay το 2017 απέκτησαν τα δίδυμα Rumi and Sir και από εκείνη τη στιγμή η εξωτερική εμφάνιση της popstar ήρθε σε δεύτερη θέση.

View this post on Instagram

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” @beyonce told ELLE. “But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero 🤬s is the most liberating place to be.” Link in bio for the full January 2020 cover story. #BeyoncexELLE ⁣ ⁣ ELLE January 2020: ⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia ⁣ Cover star: @beyonce⁣ Photographer: @msmelina ⁣ Stylist: #KarenLangley ⁣ Makeup: @sirjohn ⁣ Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon ⁣ Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on

«Τα παιδιά και η ωριμότητα με δίδαξαν να εκτιμώ τον εαυτό μου πέρα από τη φυσική μου εμφάνιση και να καταλάβω πραγματικά ότι είναι αρκετό για μένα, ανεξάρτητα από το στάδιο της ζωής μου. Θα ήθελα περισσότεροι άνθρωποι να επικεντρωθούν στην ανακάλυψη της ομορφιάς μέσα τους, αντί να επικρίνουν τους άλλους ανθρώπους».

View this post on Instagram

“This new [Ivy Park] line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” @beyonce told ELLE. “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.” Link in bio for the full January 2020 cover story. #BeyoncexELLE ⁣ ⁣ ELLE January 2020: ⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia ⁣ Cover star: @beyonce⁣ Photographer: @msmelina ⁣ Stylist: #KarenLangley ⁣ Makeup: @sirjohn ⁣ Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon ⁣ Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) on

Παρόμοια Άρθρα

ShowBiz

George Michael, σε δημοπρασία η συλλογή έργων τέχνης του για 13 εκατομμύρια ευρώ

FoTiS MC -
Ανάμεσά τους και μερικές δημιουργίες του Damien Hirst. Τα έσοδα θα διατεθούν για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς Η συλλογή με έργα τέχνης του George Michael πωλήθηκε σε...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ShowBiz

Ο R. Kelly κλαίγοντας αρνείται τις κατηγορίες περί σεξουαλικής κακοποίησης

FoTiS MC -
Ο ράπερ, με δάκρυα, ξεσπά στην πρώτη τηλεοπτική συνέντευξη μετά τη σύλληψή του: «Οι κατηγορίες είναι ηλίθιες». Ο R. Kelly, σε συνέντευξη του στο τηλεοπτικό...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ShowBiz

Μια υπέροχη Lady Gaga φωτογραφίζεται για το V Magazine

FoTiS MC -
10 χρόνια μετά την πρώτη της φωτογράφιση στο V Magazine η Lady Gaga φωτογραφίζεται ξανά για το περιοδικό Η Lady Gaga είναι η star...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ShowBiz

Πέθανε ο Λουκ Πέρι από το Beverly Hills 90210

FoTiS MC -
Απεβίωσε σε ηλικία 52 ετών από εγκεφαλικό επεισόδιο ο Αμερικανός ηθοποιός Λουκ Πέρι. Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Λουκ Πέρι (Luke Perry), γνωστός μέσα από...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ShowBiz

Ο Maluma επισκέφτηκε παιδιά με καρκίνο και τα άφησε να του κόψουν τα μαλλιά

FoTiS MC -
Μια κίνηση για καλό σκοπό που πραγματικά δεν περιμέναμε. Με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Καρκίνου, ο Maluma, ήθελε να κάνει κάτι παραπάνω από...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα
ShowBiz

Έτσι αντέδρασε η Camila Cabello στην είδηση της διάλυση των Fifth Harmony

FoTiS MC -
Νέες τριβές μεταξύ της Camila Cabello και των πρώην συναδέλφων της στις Fifth Harmony Ενώ οι Harmonizers ακόμα προσπαθούν να συνειδητοποιήσουν ότι οι αγαπημένες τους...
Διαβάστε περισσότερα

Αφήστε το σχόλιό σας

hit channel spotify playlist
© 2019 Hit Channel