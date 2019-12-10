Beyoncé: «Η αποβολή με βοήθησε να ξαναβρώ τον εαυτό μου»

Η ζωή της Beyoncé έγινε πιο συνειδητοποιημένη μετά την αποβολή.
Μετά τη γέννηση της Blue Ivy το 2012, αν θυμάστε η Beyoncé και ο σύζυγός της JAY-Z έζησαν μια άτυχη στιγμή με την τραγουδίστρια να αποβάλει κατά την διάρκεια της εγκυμοσύνης.
Στη νέα συνέντευξη που έδωσε στο περιοδικό Elle UK για το τεύχος Ιανουαρίου 2020, η διάσημη pop star μιλά για την επώδυνη εμπειρία.
«Άρχισα να ψάχνω για ένα βαθύτερο νόημα όταν η ζωή άρχισε να διδάσκει μαθήματα που δεν ήξερα ότι χρειάζομαι. Η επιτυχία μου φαίνεται διαφορετική τώρα», εξηγεί η Beyonce κατά τη διάρκεια μιας συνομιλίας με τους fan της στα social media.
View this post on Instagram
“Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards.” @beyonce opens up about motherhood for ELLE’s January 2020 issue. Link in bio. #BeyoncexELLE ELLE January 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @beyonce Photographer: @msmelina Stylist: #KarenLangley Makeup: @sirjohn Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions
«Μετά ήρθε η Blue και η αναζήτηση για το σκοπό μου έγινε πολύ βαθύτερη. Πέθανα και ξαναγεννήθηκα,η αναζήτηση για τον εαυτό μου έγινε ακόμα ισχυρότερη », πρόσθεσε η τραγουδίστρια, η οποία είναι υποψήφια για Χρυσή Σφαίρα, με το «Spirit» από την ταινία «The Lion King» διαγωνίζεται για τον τίτλο του Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού.
View this post on Instagram
“The last time I went to a supermarket, it was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert. Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips. And…y’all know you see me at Target and I see y’all trying to sneak pics.” @beyonce answers her #Beyhive’s burning questions for ELLE’s January 2020 issue. Link in bio. #BeyoncexELLE ELLE January 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @beyonce Photographer: @msmelina Stylist: #KarenLangley Makeup: @sirjohn Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions
«Είναι δύσκολο για μένα να γυρίσω πίσω. Να είμαι το νούμερο ένα δεν ήταν πλέον η προτεραιότητά μου. Η πραγματική νίκη μου είναι να δημιουργήσω τέχνη και να αφήσω μια κληρονομιά που θα ζήσει πολύ πέρα από μένα. Είναι επιβράβευση».
Beyonce και Jay το 2017 απέκτησαν τα δίδυμα Rumi and Sir και από εκείνη τη στιγμή η εξωτερική εμφάνιση της popstar ήρθε σε δεύτερη θέση.
View this post on Instagram
“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” @beyonce told ELLE. “But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero 🤬s is the most liberating place to be.” Link in bio for the full January 2020 cover story. #BeyoncexELLE ELLE January 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @beyonce Photographer: @msmelina Stylist: #KarenLangley Makeup: @sirjohn Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions
«Τα παιδιά και η ωριμότητα με δίδαξαν να εκτιμώ τον εαυτό μου πέρα από τη φυσική μου εμφάνιση και να καταλάβω πραγματικά ότι είναι αρκετό για μένα, ανεξάρτητα από το στάδιο της ζωής μου. Θα ήθελα περισσότεροι άνθρωποι να επικεντρωθούν στην ανακάλυψη της ομορφιάς μέσα τους, αντί να επικρίνουν τους άλλους ανθρώπους».
View this post on Instagram
“This new [Ivy Park] line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power,” @beyonce told ELLE. “I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in Ivy Park. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.” Link in bio for the full January 2020 cover story. #BeyoncexELLE ELLE January 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @beyonce Photographer: @msmelina Stylist: #KarenLangley Makeup: @sirjohn Hair: @nealfarinah @nakiarachon Production: Ben Bonnet @westyproductions