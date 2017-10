Bebe Rexha - «Meant To Be» ft. Florida Georgia Line (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

Baby, lay on back and relax

Kick your pretty feet up on my dash

No need to go​ nowhere fast, let’s enjoy right here where we at

[Pre-Chorus]

Who knows, where this road is supposed to lead?

We got nothing, but time

As long as you’re right here next to me, everything’s gonna be alright

[Chorus]

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See, where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Verse 2]

I don’t mean to be so uptight

But my heart’s been hurt a couple times by a couple guys, that didn’t treat me right

I ain’t gon’ lie, ain’t gon’ lie

‘Cause I’m tired of the fake love, show me, what you’re made of

Boy, make me believe

[Pre-Chorus]

But hold up, girl, don’t you know you’re beautiful?

And it’s easy to see

[Chorus]

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See, where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Post-Chorus]

So c’mon, ride with me, ride with me

See, where this thing goes

So c’mon, ride with me, ride with me

See, where this thing goes

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Bridge]

Maybe we do

Maybe we don’t

Maybe we will

Maybe we won’t

[Chorus]

But if it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be (take it, baby)

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be (c’mon)

Baby, just let it be (let’s go)

So won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See, where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

[Outro]

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be