Avicii - «You Be Love» ft. Billy Raffoul (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

You can be the potter

I’ll be the clay

You can be the blacksmith

And I’ll be the blade

You can be the poet

And I’ll be the song

You can be the sunlight

And I’ll be the dawn

[Chorus]

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

Love you like no other

(I’ll be your lover)

[Verse 2]

I will be your compass

If you’ll be my north

I will be your sailor

If you’ll be my shore

You can be the gravity

I’ll be the fall

You can be my everything

And I’ll be your all

[Chorus]

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

Love you like no other

(I’ll be your lover)

[Bridge]

If you were heaven I would gladly take my last breath

If you’re the edge then I would gladly take the next step

Be the rain

Coming down

Be the flood

Come on take me ’til I, take me ’til I drown

I need you now

[Chorus]

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

You

Be

Love

I will be your lover

(I’ll be your lover)

Love you like no other

(I’ll be your lover)

[Post-Chorus]

You can be the poet

I’ll be the song

You can be the sunlight

I’ll be the dawn

You can be my everything

I’ll be your all