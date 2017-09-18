Το «Lonely Together», το τραγούδι που έφερε κοντά τον Avicii με τη Rita Ora, «ντύνεται» με εικόνα.
Η συνάντηση του Avicii με τη Rita Ora στο «Lonely Together» αποκτά μορφή.
Ο Σουηδός DJ και μουσικός παραγωγός κυκλοφόρησε πριν λίγες εβδομάδες από τη Universal Music ένα ολοκαίνουριο EP με τίτλο «AVĪCI». Πρόκειται για το πρώτο δείγμα του μετά το δίσκο «Stories» του 2015 και την περσινή ανακοίνωση ότι αποσύρεται δια παντός από τις περιοδείες.
Το άλμπουμ περιέχει συνεργασίες με τους Βρετανούς Rita Ora και AlunaGeorge, τον Καναδό Billy Raffoul και τους Σουηδούς Vargas & Lagola και Sandro Cavazza, συνεχίζοντας την πρακτική του Avicii να δουλεύει με δυναμικές φωνές που μπορούν να ανταποκριθούν στην uplifting ενέργεια και τις εθιστικές μελωδίες της μουσικής του.
Για την παραγωγή των τραγουδιών Ο 28χρονος DJ ενώνει δυνάμεις με τους επιτυχημένους Benny Blanco («Love Yourself», «I Kissed A Girl», «Hot n’ Cold», «Moves Likes Jagger», «Animals»), Andrew Watt («Let Me Love You», «It Ain’t Me») Cashmere Cat και Carl Falk («One Last Time», «What Makes You Beautiful»).
Η hitmaker Rita Ora συνδράμει στο pop anthem «Lonely Together», σε έναν κλασικό disco ρυθμό 4/4 που γεφυρώνει τα χάσματα μεταξύ της pop και της dance.
Οι στίχοι αναφέρονται σε μία τελειωμένη σχέση που το θολωμένο μυαλό της ηρωίδας θέλει να αναβιώσει, παρόλο που γνωρίζει ότι θα υπάρχει ρομαντική αγάπη άλλο πια. Ωστόσο, η διατήρηση φιλίας με το εκείνο το άτομο, θα την έκανε να νιώθει μόνη, οπότε επιχειρεί να βρεθεί μαζί του για μία μόνο βραδιά.
Το EP «AVĪCI» διαγράφει μία εξαιρετική πορεία στα charts, με εντυπωσιακούς αριθμούς και αναπαραγωγές σε μία ποικιλία από ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες. Το «Without You» έχει αναρριχηθεί έως το Νο22 στο παγκόσμιο Top 40 του Spotify, μετρώντας 75,7 εκατομμύρια αναπαραγωγές. Το «Lonely Together» έχει βρεθεί έως το Νο35 και διαθέτει 56,8 εκατομμύρια streams.
[Verse 1]
It’s you and your world and I’m caught in the middle
I caught the edge of a knife and it hurts just a little
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can’t be your friend
It’s my head or my heart, and I’m caught in the middle
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tied, but not tied enough
You’re the high that I can’t give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You’re the poison in the wine
And I know
I can’t change you and I
I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
[Post-Chorus/Drop]
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
[Verse 2]
Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time
Before the rush to my blood was too much and we flatlined
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how this ends
Now I’m all messed up and it feels like the first time
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You’re the poison in the wine
And I know
I can’t change you, and I
I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
[Post-Chorus/Drop]
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tied, but not tied enough
You’re the high that I can’t give up
Oh lord, here we go
[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You’re the poison in the wine
And I know
I can’t change you, and I
I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I’m on my way tonight
[Post-Chorus/Drop]
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
A little less lonely now
A little less lonely now
A little less lonely now
