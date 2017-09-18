Avicii - «Lonely Together» ft. Rita Ora (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

It’s you and your world and I’m caught in the middle

I caught the edge of a knife and it hurts just a little

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can’t be your friend

It’s my head or my heart, and I’m caught in the middle

[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tied, but not tied enough

You’re the high that I can’t give up

Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You’re the poison in the wine

And I know

I can’t change you and I

I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

[Post-Chorus/Drop]

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

[Verse 2]

Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time

Before the rush to my blood was too much and we flatlined

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how this ends

Now I’m all messed up and it feels like the first time

[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You’re the poison in the wine

And I know

I can’t change you, and I

I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

[Post-Chorus/Drop]

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

[Pre-Chorus]

My hands are tied, but not tied enough

You’re the high that I can’t give up

Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

At the bottom of a bottle

You’re the poison in the wine

And I know

I can’t change you, and I

I won’t change

I might hate myself tomorrow

But I’m on my way tonight

[Post-Chorus/Drop]

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

Let’s be lonely together

A little less lonely together

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now

A little less lonely now