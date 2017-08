Avicii – Friend Of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola) | Lyrics / Στίχοι

Hey

Do you remember we said, «Hello»?

And you asked me about my Levi’s T-shirt

Said, «You are a friend of mine»

My, oh my

You must have saved me about a thousand times

I wouldn’t be the one I am today

If you hadn’t been a friend of mine

I ain’t misbehaving

I’m just telling you the truth

Take my love for granted

Yeah, I’ll give it all to you

Made me count for something

Yeah, I feel it in my heart

God only knows what I’d have been if you hadn’t been

A friend of mine

Hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey

I haven’t seen you around since high school

How you doin’, do you still remember me?

Are you still a friend of mine?

Guess you’re still a friend of mine

Guess you’re still a friend of mine

Now I see

I see

Why I get nervous when you look at me

It’s like your eyes are trying to tell me something

That you’re more than just a friend of mine

That you’re more than just a friend of mine, oh my

I ain’t misbehaving

I’m just telling you the truth

Take my love for granted

Yeah, I’ll give it all to you

Made me count for something

Yeah, I feel it in my heart

God only knows what I’d have been if you hadn’t been

A friend of mine