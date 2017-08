Be Alright tour visual by @HannahLuxDavis 🌑 Be Alright surpassed 100m streams on Spotify !! Thank you sooo much. 🙏🏼🙈 This is my favorite song I've ever made for many reasons !!! (well, that you've heard yet 👀) So thank you!! I hope it lifts you up and makes you feel good af whenever you listen to it. Also, thank you for all the love and well wishes you’ve been sending me. I love n appreciate you. 😌 See you very soon. 🖖🏼

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:35am PDT