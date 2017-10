Anne-Marie - «Heavy» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

When did we get so lost inside ourselves?

We used to be strong, now it’s like we don’t care

Instead we’re calling out for help

Don’t know where we went wrong, but it’s so hard to share

(So hard to share)

[Pre-Chorus]

All this weight left on our shoulders

Too much for the both of us

[Chorus]

When did it get so heavy?

This love that’s in between us

It never used to feel this

Feels so heavy (heavy)

Can’t get up off the ground (up off the ground)

It’s weighing us down

[Verse 2]

When did we get so bad at being honest?

You got things on your mind, that you don’t wanna say

Thought that we had made a promise

That we would never get this way

[Pre-Chorus]

But all this weight left on our shoulders

Too much for the both of us

[Chorus]

When did it get so heavy?

This love that’s in between us

It never used to feel this

Feels so heavy

Can’t get up off the ground, yeah (up off the ground)

It’s weighing us down

It’s weighing us down

(So heavy, baby)

[Bridge]

All these things we said that we never meant

Are we gonna let them hold us down?

All these things we said that we never meant

Are we gonna let them hold us down, down?

[Chorus]

‘Cause baby it’s too heavy

This love that’s in between us

We never used to feel this

Feels so heavy, uh

Can’t get up off the ground

Can’t get up off the ground

It’s weighing us down

It’s weighing us down, down, down

[Outro]

So heavy

It’s weighing us down, down, down

No, no, no, no, na, na, na, na

So heavy

When did it get so, when did it get so heavy?