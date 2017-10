Angelika Dusk - «Every Kiss» (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

I lie here, injured from this battle

I fought for a hundred years

I sleep for endless hours

Counting the fallen tears

You drug is flowing through my veins

It never wears out

I’m numb, don’t know if I’m still sane

I’m addicted

Love me , with all your poison

Save me, the sweetest pain

You heal me, and you kill me

With every kiss

I know now, I’ve never been a soldier

Cut out to go to war

This is the time to surrender

Nothing worth fighting for

You drug is flowing through my veins

It never wears out

I’m numb, don’t know if I’m still sane

I’m addicted

Flowing through my veins….

I’m addicted