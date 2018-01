Ανδριάνα Μπάμπαλη - «Spell» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

When you walked into the room I said “Oh lord just keep me sane”

I ‘ve never seen a man like you so sharp and so well made

and so I crossed my legs and smoked my slims

and waited by the bar for you to come to me

oh..I love your spell

It was made for me I can tell

Come and offer me your hand and let’s hit the dance floor

No one ’s ever seen a pair like us before

Now we dance together and magic’s all around

and it feels so good like we ‘re flying above the ground

This is where I want to be It’s all I dream about

you ‘re the king and I ‘m your queen and there’s no doubt