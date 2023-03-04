Lyrics / Στίχοι

Στίχοι: Andrew Lambrou – «Break A Broken Heart» (Eurovision 2023 – Κύπρος)

Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού «Break A Broken Heart» με το οποίο θα εκπροσωπήσει ο Andrew Lambrou την Κύπρο στην Eurovision του 2023.

Andrew Lambrou – «Break A Broken Heart»

Μουσική – Στίχοι:
Thomas Stengaard, Jimmy Joker, Jimmy Jansson, Marcus Winther-John

The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break, a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o

An all-time low
But I’ll get by
And over you I’ll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break, a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t break a
No-o-o
Oh you can’t break a broken
No-o-o
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t
You can’t break a broken heart

