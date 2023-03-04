Στίχοι: Andrew Lambrou – «Break A Broken Heart» (Eurovision 2023 – Κύπρος)

- Διαφήμιση -

Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού «Break A Broken Heart» με το οποίο θα εκπροσωπήσει ο Andrew Lambrou την Κύπρο στην Eurovision του 2023.

Andrew Lambrou – «Break A Broken Heart»

Μουσική – Στίχοι:

Thomas Stengaard, Jimmy Joker, Jimmy Jansson, Marcus Winther-John

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break, a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

An all-time low

But I’ll get by

And over you I’ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break, a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t break a

No-o-o

Oh you can’t break a broken

No-o-o

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t

You can’t break a broken heart