Σας έχουμε και το πρώτο single και ημερομηνίες για το tour.
Η συνέχεια του «Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action» έχει τίτλο «Always Ascending» και θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 9 Φεβρουαρίου. Το πέμπτο studio άλμπουμ των Franz Ferdinand ηχογραφήθηκε με τον Philippe Zdar, που έχει ήδη βάλει το χέρι του σε άλμπουμ των Cassius, Phoenix και Beastie Boys.
Το συγκρότημα κυκλοφόρησε και το πρώτο single (το title track του δίσκου) και μας αποκάλυψε τοτο tracklist και το εξώφυλλο του άλμπουμ, αλλά και τις πρώτες ημερομηνίες της παγκόσμιας περιοδείας τους.
Always Ascending:
01 Always Ascending
02 Lazy Boy
03 Paper Cages
04 Finally
05 The Academy Award
06 Lois Lane
07 Huck and Jim
08 Glimpse of Love
09 Feel the Love Go
10 Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow
Franz Ferdinand World Tour
10-27 Murcia, Spain – Plaza de Toros
10-28 Bilbao, Spain – BIME Live
12-04 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
12-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore
12-06 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore
12-07 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
12-09 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
12-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
01-25 Tokyo, Japan – Shinkiba Studio Coast
02-10 Galway, Ireland – Leisureland
02-11 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
02-13 Manchester, England – Royal Albert Hall
02-14 Nottingham, England – Rock City
02-16 Newcastle, England – O2 Academy
02-17 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy
02-19 Leeds, England – O2 Academy
02-20 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy
02-21 Bristol, England – O2 Academy
02-23 Cambridge, England – Corn Exchange
02-24 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy
02-25 Brighton, England – Dome
02-27 Paris, France – La Zénith
02-28 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
03-01 Hamburg, Germany – Mehr! Theater
03-03 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vrendenburg
03-04 Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort
03-05 Cologne, Germany – Palladium
03-07 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
03-08 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
03-09 Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
03-11 Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
03-12 Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
03-13 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
03-15 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
03-17 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
03-19 Toulouse, France – Zenith
03-20 Montpellier, France – Zenith Sud
03-21 Lyon, France – Amphi 3000
03-23 Rennes, France – Liberte
03-24 Caen, France – Zenith
04-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
04-10 Boston, MA – House of Blues
04-11 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
04-13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04-16 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
04-27 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04-28 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04-30 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
05-02 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
05-07 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
05-08 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05-11 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
05-13 San Diego, CA – North Park at the Observatory
05-15 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
05-17 Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre