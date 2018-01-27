Η Ally Brooke είναι το επόμενο μέλος των Fifth Harmony που δοκιμάζει μία προσωπική κυκλοφορία έξω από το πλαίσιο του συγκροτήματος.
Οι κοπέλες των Fifth Harmony συνεχίζουν να εξερευνούν τις δυνατότητές τους ως σόλο τραγουδίστριες. Κάθε μέλος ηχογραφεί και κυκλοφορεί υλικό πέρα από το συγκρότημα, πατώντας επάνω σε συνεργασίες και τώρα είναι η σειρά της Ally Brooke να ανοίξει ξανά τα φτερά της.
Η 24χρονη Αμερικανίδα συμπράττει με τον ανερχόμενο Γερμανό DJ Και μουσικό παραγωγό Topic σε ένα ολοκαίνουριο single με τον τίτλο «Perfect».
Το τραγούδι είναι ένα EDM anthem που διώχνει μακριά όλες τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και τονίζει την αυτοεκτίμηση.
«Θα υπάρχει πάντα κάποιος πιο έξυπνος», τραγουδά η Brooke επάνω στους electro ήχους του συνθεσάιζερ που δημιούργησε ο Topic. «Κάποιος ομορφότερος που δουλεύει λίγο σκληρότερα / Κάποιος που δε φοβάται να το πάει παραπέρα / Και κάθε φορά που θα νιώθω ότι δε θα αξίζει πραγματικά / Τότε θα λες είμαι τέλειος», υπογραμμίζουν οι στίχοι.
Το video clip που δίνει εικόνα στο τραγούδι είναι ζεστό και στο τέλος υπάρχει μία έκπληξη που θα σας αρέσει.
Το «Perfect» είναι η δεύτερη ατομική απόπειρα της Ally Brooke μετά το «Look at Us Know» των Αμερικανών DJs Lost Kings και τη συμμετοχή επίσης του ράπερ A$AP Ferg.
Ο Topic διαθέτει ήδη ένα άλμπουμ στο ενεργητικό του, ενώ το single «Home» με τον Nico Santos μπήκε στα charts και έγινε πλατινένιο.
[Verse 1]
You’re not trying to change me
Even though I’m crazy
[Refrain]
When it’s all too much then you take me home
Wearing no make-up, think I’m beautiful
And when I’m all messed up, you let me be me
[Chorus]
There’s always gonna be somebody smarter
Someone prettier who works a little harder
Someone that who ain’t afraid to take it farther
And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it
Then you say I’m perfect
I know there’s always gonna be somebody better
Someone easier who’s got it all together
And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it
Then you say I’m perfect
[Post-Chorus]
Then you say I’m perfect
Then you say I’m perfect
[Verse 2]
I know you never judge me
When I make it hard to love me
[Refrain]
When it’s all too much then you take me home
Wearing no make-up, think I’m beautiful
And when I’m all messed up, you let me be me
[Chorus]
There’s always gonna be somebody smarter
Someone prettier who works a litte harder
Someone that who ain’t afraid to take it farther
And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it
Then you say I’m perfect
I know there’s always gonna be somebody better
Someone easier who’s got it all together
And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it
Then you say I’m perfect
[Post-Chorus]
Then you say I’m perfect
Then you say I’m perfect
Then you say I’m perfect
[Chorus]
There’s always gonna be somebody smarter
Someone prettier who works a little harder
Someone that who ain’t afraid to take it farther
And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it
Then you say I’m perfect
I know there’s always gonna be somebody better
Someone easier who’s got it all together
And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it
Then you say I’m perfect
[Post-Chorus]
Then you say I’m perfect
You say, you say, you say, you
Oh you say I’m perfect
Then you say I’m perfect
Ooh ooh
Then you say I’m perfect