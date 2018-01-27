Topic & Ally Brooke - «Perfect» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

You’re not trying to change me

Even though I’m crazy

[Refrain]

When it’s all too much then you take me home

Wearing no make-up, think I’m beautiful

And when I’m all messed up, you let me be me

[Chorus]

There’s always gonna be somebody smarter

Someone prettier who works a little harder

Someone that who ain’t afraid to take it farther

And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it

Then you say I’m perfect

I know there’s always gonna be somebody better

Someone easier who’s got it all together

And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it

Then you say I’m perfect

[Post-Chorus]

Then you say I’m perfect

Then you say I’m perfect

[Verse 2]

I know you never judge me

When I make it hard to love me

[Refrain]

When it’s all too much then you take me home

Wearing no make-up, think I’m beautiful

And when I’m all messed up, you let me be me

[Chorus]

There’s always gonna be somebody smarter

Someone prettier who works a litte harder

Someone that who ain’t afraid to take it farther

And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it

Then you say I’m perfect

I know there’s always gonna be somebody better

Someone easier who’s got it all together

And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it

Then you say I’m perfect

[Post-Chorus]

Then you say I’m perfect

Then you say I’m perfect

Then you say I’m perfect

[Chorus]

There’s always gonna be somebody smarter

Someone prettier who works a little harder

Someone that who ain’t afraid to take it farther

And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it

Then you say I’m perfect

I know there’s always gonna be somebody better

Someone easier who’s got it all together

And everytime I feel like I ain’t really worth it

Then you say I’m perfect

[Post-Chorus]

Then you say I’m perfect

You say, you say, you say, you

Oh you say I’m perfect

Then you say I’m perfect

Ooh ooh

Then you say I’m perfect