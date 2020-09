Alicia Keys: «Υπάρχει μια βαθιά ριζωμένη ασθένεια που περιφρονεί τις ζωές των Μαύρων»

View this post on Instagram

Do you know what happened to #BreonnaTaylor? The officers John Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove who took part in her murder need to be charged and arrested NOW!!⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Listen to the facts from her beautiful mother…. can you imagine?? 😰⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Donate, protest, petition and DEMAND #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor. Visit my story for a direct link to things you can do to help. #SayHerName