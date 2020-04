Η Alicia Keys εγκαινίασε τη σειρά lives #ChezMaisonValentino

View this post on Instagram

#ChezMaisonValentino: @aliciakeys ⠀ ⠀ Introducing #ChezMaisonValentino: a new series of performances, streaming live from Instagram Stories for the entire community.⠀ Tune in ‪at 1 PM PST‬ / ‪10 PM CET‬ / 4 PM EST to listen to @aliciakeys who will sing one special song.⠀ ⠀ Dedicated to you, dedicated to all of us.