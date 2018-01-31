Alice Merton - «No Roots» (Στίχοι - Lyrics)

[Intro]

I like digging holes and, hiding things inside them

When I grow old, I hope I won’t forget to find them

Cause, I’ve got memories and travel like gypsies in the night

[Verse 1]

I build a home and wait for, someone to tear it down

Then pack it up in boxes, head for the next town running

Cause, I’ve got memories and travel like gypsies in the night

[Pre-Chorus]

And a thousand times I’ve seen this road

A thousand times

[Chorus]

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

[Verse 2]

I like standing still, but that’s just a wishful plan

Ask me where I come from, I’ll say a different land

But I’ve got memories and, travel like gypsies in the night

[Verse 3]

I count gates and numbers, then play the guessing game

It’s just the place that changes, the rest is still the same

But I’ve got memories and, travel like gypsies in the night

[Pre-Chorus]

And a thousand times I’ve seen this road

A thousand times

[Chorus]

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

[Bridge]

I like digging holes, hiding things inside them

When I grow old, I won’t forget to find them

I like digging holes, hiding things inside them

When I grow old, I won’t forget to find them

[Outro]

I’ve got no roots!

No roots!

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

But my home, was never on the ground

I’ve got no roots

I’ve got no roots

No!