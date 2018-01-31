Η Alice Merton, μία τραγουδίστρια «χωρίς ρίζες», θα… ριζώσει κατευθείαν στις προτιμήσεις.
To καλοκαίρι του 2017 όλες οι δισκογραφικές εταιρείες στη Γερμανία ήταν στο κυνήγι της Alice Merton.
Η 24χρονη υπερ-ταλαντούχα τραγουδοποιός, γεννημένη στη Γερμανία με ρίζες στον Καναδά και στην Αγγλία, είχε καταφέρει να κυκλοφόρησε μόνη της το «No Roots» και να γίνει το πρώτο της πλατινένιο single!
Η Alice υπέγραψε στη Sony Music και το φθινόπωρο του περασμένου έτους, επανακυκλοφόρησε το πρώτο της EP με τέσσερα τραγούδια.
Το «No Roots» άρχισε αμέσως να ξεχωρίζει στα charts πολλών ευρωπαϊκών χωρών. Ήδη ακούγεται στην Ελλάδα, όπου είναι στα δημοφιλέστερα τραγούδια στις αναζητήσεις του Shazam. Επιπλέον έχει ανέβει έως το Νο2 στα εναλλακτικά τραγούδια του αμερικανικού «Billboard».
Το τραγούδι περιγράφει την προσωπική ιστορία της Alice Merton.
Γεννήθηκε στη Γερμανία από Γερμανίδα μητέρα και Ιρλανδό πατέρα, μεγάλωσε στον Καναδά, μετά επέστρεψε στη Γερμανία όπου πήγε και ενδιάμεσα μετακόμισε στην Αγγλία για να ζήσει με τους γονείς της, πριν σπουδάσει και πάλι στη Γερμανία. Κατοικώντας τώρα στο Βερολίνο, η Alice αισθάνεται ότι δεν έχει ένα μέρος που να μπορεί να αποκαλέσει «σπίτι».
Ύστερα από έντεκα μετακομίσεις, όπου έζησε σε τέσσερις διαφορετικές χώρες, δε διαθέτει ταυτότητα από την άποψη της εθνικότητας και της καταγωγής.
[Intro]
I like digging holes and, hiding things inside them
When I grow old, I hope I won’t forget to find them
Cause, I’ve got memories and travel like gypsies in the night
[Verse 1]
I build a home and wait for, someone to tear it down
Then pack it up in boxes, head for the next town running
Cause, I’ve got memories and travel like gypsies in the night
[Pre-Chorus]
And a thousand times I’ve seen this road
A thousand times
[Chorus]
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
[Verse 2]
I like standing still, but that’s just a wishful plan
Ask me where I come from, I’ll say a different land
But I’ve got memories and, travel like gypsies in the night
[Verse 3]
I count gates and numbers, then play the guessing game
It’s just the place that changes, the rest is still the same
But I’ve got memories and, travel like gypsies in the night
[Pre-Chorus]
And a thousand times I’ve seen this road
A thousand times
[Chorus]
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
[Bridge]
I like digging holes, hiding things inside them
When I grow old, I won’t forget to find them
I like digging holes, hiding things inside them
When I grow old, I won’t forget to find them
[Outro]
I’ve got no roots!
No roots!
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
But my home, was never on the ground
I’ve got no roots
I’ve got no roots
No!