Alan Walker - «All Falls Down» feat. Noah Cyrus with Digital Farm Animals (Στίχοι - Stixoi - Lyrics)

What’s the trick I wish I knew

I’m so done with thinking through

All the things I could’ve been

And I know you wonder too,

All it takes is that one look you do

and I run right back to you

u crossed the line

& it’s time to say f-u!

What’s the point in saying that

when u know how I’ll react

U think u can just take it back

but shit just don’t work like that

you’re the drug that I’m addicted to

And I want you so bad

Guess I’m stuck

with you

and that’s that

Cus when it all falls down, then whatever

When it don’t work out for the better

If we just ain’t right and it’s time to say goodbye

when it all falls down,

when it all falls down

I’ll be fine

I’ll be fine

I’ll be fine

You’re the drug that I’m addicted to

And I want you so bad

But I’ll be fine

Why we fight, I don’t know

We say what hurts the most

Oh, I try

staying cold,

But you take it personal,

All this firing shots,

and making grounder

It’s way too hard to cope

But I still

Can’t let

You go

All Falls Down,

All Falls Down,

All Falls Down,

All Falls Down.