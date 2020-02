«Adore You»: H Kiara Nelson παρουσιάζει το πρώτο προσωπικό τραγούδι της

View this post on Instagram

I am so excited to finally announce that my single ‘ Adore You ‘ will be out in two weeks on Valentine’s day 14.2 💕I’ve been working, writing and waiting for 3 years and NOW it’s finally happening!!! i’m literally shaking of excitement while writing this… Adore You was written in 2018 and I’ve been listening to it alone ever since. Now let’s listen together 💘 // pre-save link in bio 👀